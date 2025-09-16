One in six Black and minority ethnic sector employees in Wales have experienced racism from colleagues, survey finds

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One in six Black and minority ethnic people working in the Welsh social housing sector experienced racism from their colleagues in 2025, according to a survey of around 650 staff members.
This is approximately double the proportion recorded in a similar poll of 810 staff members two years ago and far higher than the experience of racism from colleagues reported by white British housing workers who were surveyed.
Tai Pawb, which carried out the research, said in its report that the 2025 figures highlight a “worrying trend that needs attention”.
“These figures are a stark reminder that structural change must be accompanied by cultural transformation and that no sector is immune to the social and political headwinds around us,” the report said.
Black and minority ethnic staff also faced the most racism from tenants and service users.
Nearly one in five of these workers reported that they had experienced this in 2025, a rise of five percentage points from two years ago and far ahead of other groups.
The survey is the third one carried out by Tai Pawb following its ‘Deeds Not Words’ pledge to tackle racism and racial inequality in the Welsh social housing sector, set out five years ago.
As well as polling hundreds of staff members, the group quizzed 44 organisations – a mixture of housing associations, councils, third sector housing support organisations and housing-related membership groups.
Tai Pawb, which advocates for equality and social justice in housing, said there had been “meaningful strides” in the sector towards racial equity in its summary of the key findings.
Anti-racism is no longer an outside issue but one “increasingly embedded in leadership agendas, recruitment strategies, and service delivery”, it said.
The vast majority, 94%, of organisations have anti-racism action plans – up from 78% in 2023 – and more than half of all employees report progress on anti-racism in their organisations.
Board diversity is at record levels, staff diversity in senior roles is improving and training on unconscious bias and anti-racism has become widespread, it added.
Housing associations in Wales are also trialling new approaches to inclusion such as mentoring, inclusive recruitment and intersectional data analysis. But the report also pointed out that “persistent gaps remain”.
This is seen not only in the rise in racism experienced by staff but also in the lower levels of belonging and higher levels of worry about fitting in that Black and minority ethnic people working in the sector report.
Tai Pawb added that while there has been progress, the momentum seems to be slowing.
Black and minority ethnic staff are not as confident about their managers’ commitment to racial equality as they were two years ago, with these figures now back to 2021 levels.
“This signals a need for renewed leadership visibility and sustained communication,” the group said.
Tai Pawb set out five recommendations to the sector in its report, including developing targeted inclusion strategies, strengthening leadership visibility and accountability, and expanding and diversifying anti-racism education.
It is also putting together a second version of the pledge, Deeds Not Words 2.0, which it says will build on the lessons of the past five years and support organisations to embed anti-racism into their core values and operations.
Alicja Zalesinska, chief executive of Tai Pawb, said: “This report is a testament to the commitment shown by many across the sector – but also a reminder that we cannot afford to take our foot off the pedal.
“In a context of rising hostility and negative sentiment towards racial equity, it is more important than ever that we stay focused, courageous and consistent.
“Anti-racism must be more than a project or a pledge – it must be a permanent part of how we work, lead and serve.”
Evelyn James, anti-racism manager at Tai Pawb, said: “The data shows real progress – but also real pain. Racism is still happening, and for many colleagues, it’s getting worse. We need to move beyond tick boxes and one-off training.
“This is about culture, leadership and accountability. Deeds Not Words 2.0 will be about embedding anti-racism into the everyday fabric of our organisations – let’s make anti-racism a norm, not an exception.”
Responding to the report, Welsh housing association membership group Community Housing Cymru said: “We believe housing associations play an important role in shaping, building and learning from the hugely diverse communities they work with.
“Great progress has been achieved, but this report is clear that there is more to be done – now more than ever.
“Inclusion and fairness are the beating heart of the sector, and we stand ready to continue this work in the months and years ahead.”
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