One in six Black and minority ethnic sector employees in Wales have experienced racism from colleagues, survey finds

This is approximately double the proportion recorded in a similar poll of 810 staff members two years ago and far higher than the experience of racism from colleagues reported by white British housing workers who were surveyed.

Tai Pawb, which carried out the research, said in its report that the 2025 figures highlight a “worrying trend that needs attention”.

“These figures are a stark reminder that structural change must be accompanied by cultural transformation and that no sector is immune to the social and political headwinds around us,” the report said.

Black and minority ethnic staff also faced the most racism from tenants and service users.

Nearly one in five of these workers reported that they had experienced this in 2025, a rise of five percentage points from two years ago and far ahead of other groups.