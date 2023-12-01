One in six successful Manchester Housing First participants have moved home

One in six Manchester Housing First participants classed as sustaining a tenancy have moved home, Inside Housing can reveal #UKhousing

These 38 participants moved home for a variety of reasons. A total of 15 moved because of domestic violence or threats, while a further 10 moved due to personal choice.

Housing First provides supported housing for rough sleepers with complex needs. The scheme has run in Greater Manchester since April 2019 with funding from central government and currently holds a 76% tenancy sustainment rate.

The figures were revealed after a Freedom of Information request sent to Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) by Inside Housing revealed that 38 out of the 238 participants classed as sustaining a tenancy have moved home. This equates to 14.7%, or one in six.

Fewer than 10 each abandoned their home, moved to alternative support, changed their mind, moved due to hospital or moved due to rehab.

GMCA said it considered sustainment of a tenancy to be a tenancy without a period of homelessness or temporary accommodation. It said that people were allowed to move to accommodation that was better suited to their needs, and that the first home they moved to does not have to be the last one.

Alex Smith, Housing First lead at Homeless Link, told Inside Housing the scheme was not a model that means one person is attached to a tenancy. “It’s about a general ethos that somebody has a right to a home.”

Moving is “a normal thing to happen”, she said, and “it can also be positive. I’ve heard lots of stories about people reconnecting with children and needing another bedroom so they can come and stay over for visits.”

Ms Smith explained that the idea is to “normalise moving, and not make it a kind of additional condition that somebody stays within the one tenancy that they’re given”.

If someone had experienced a break in tenancy and returned to the streets for a period, the support would continue but “we’d probably say that that tenancy hasn’t worked”, she added.