One landlord’s experience: what is it like going through a domestic homicide review?

On the periphery

When it comes to domestic homicide reviews, says Mr Foster, often the association finds housing is “on the periphery a bit” compared to statutory partners such as the police, NHS and adult social care.

“Often what we found is there’s a bit of a lack of understanding of the role that housing can play,” he says.

“One of the things that we find ourselves doing quite a bit in these contexts is taking that panel on a bit of a journey of understanding what our role is.”

“Sometimes that means pushing for a seat at the table when we wouldn’t normally be,” Mr Foster adds. “There’s a couple of scenarios we’ve had over the years where we’ve learned of reviews happening, not just domestic homicide reviews, but we’ve not been invited to take part, even though we know that we had good learning to contribute.”