One of the landlord’s employees was speaking at the Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Associations’ (NIFHA) Development and Asset Management Conference in Belfast on Thursday.

Judith Gray, senior head of assets at Radius Housing, told delegates the landlord had not seen “litigation as much, but we have definitely seen a rise in reports and formal complaints of damp, condensation and mould”.

Ms Gray, who was on the panel for a damp and mould session, was answering a question from Seamus Leheny, chief executive of NIFHA.

He asked: “This time last year… we were expecting a tsunami of PPI [payment protection insurance] type claims.

“Have you seen any indication of that?”