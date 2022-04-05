One tenant’s view on the Social Housing Regulation Bill

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Worthing Homes tenant Steve Southwell considers what the Social Housing Regulation Bill means for tenant involvement and empowerment
As I look around my home, I think how lucky I am to live where I do. I have almost everything I need in a home, and when things go wrong my landlord instantly springs into action.
But as a member of various housing forums and panels, I hear stories of those who have waited 13 years for a kitchen to be fit for purpose, waited months for a basic repair and more. It makes me question the life of a social housing resident and I ask myself: is it me?
With the ever increasing focus on customer care, service – call it what you will – how do we know we are receiving the best from our housing provider? How do we compare the level of service we receive or the timeliness of repairs and renewals?
Well, my friends, welcome to the Social Housing Regulation Bill. Welcome to transparency and challenge. To empowerment. To redress.
One of the key factors mentioned in the bill is that of empowerment and of holding landlords to account, and the strengthening of consumer standards to ensure that the challenges are met. We will have the support of the regulator and it, along side the Housing Ombudsman, will play a vital role in the support provided to residents when things don’t quite go to plan.
As a member of the Housing Ombudsman’s resident panel, I can see how much work they are doing to increase visibility and accessibility for residents, which will help when it comes to holding landlords to account through the revision of their code of conduct.
I personally find these times exciting as change brings with it new developments, opportunities and greater involvement. I’m pretty involved as it is with my housing provider, but these new changes will bring that extra level of engagement from everyone across the establishment.
Engagement is no longer a one-person band – it’s everyone’s responsibility, from community involvement to local surveyors, frontline teams to the chief executive and board members. Everybody within the establishment team should be able to voice what engagement means to them and what they do to achieve it. And indeed how they make homes safe and fit for purpose.
Of course not everyone wants that level of engagement, but it’s important that residents know it’s there.
Perhaps you reward engagement, in which case the carrots we dangle to increase uptake must be fit for purpose with sincerity in the offer. Not everyone likes carrots, so what’s your plan B? How do you appeal to the masses rather than the minority? How do you hear the silent voice of those who don’t, or can’t, engage at all?
There’s no one-size-fits-all package you can just take from a shelf. No training session will give you all the answers. Every resident has a different need from the next. Do we communicate involvement in a way which is also clear and understood?
And when it comes to engaging and being proud of our homes and surroundings, a huge challenge is that of erasing years of social stigma about social housing. We shouldn’t all be tarred with the same brush, and the media has a role to play here in its portrayal of residents from a social housing background. Does this in itself prevent engagement?
As I said earlier, I think how lucky I am to live where I do and I’m proud to be a social housing resident, living in a social housing property. I’m grateful for what I have and for the level of involvement I achieve with my landlord.
In fact, one of my housing association’s straplines is “one team” and I can honestly say that, as a resident, I’m proud to be part of that team.
Steve Southwell, chair of the resident panel, Worthing Homes
He will be speaking with PlaceShapers on the new regulatory framework at CIH Brighton 2022
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