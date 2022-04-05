One tenant’s view on the Social Housing Regulation Bill

As I look around my home, I think how lucky I am to live where I do. I have almost everything I need in a home, and when things go wrong my landlord instantly springs into action.

But as a member of various housing forums and panels, I hear stories of those who have waited 13 years for a kitchen to be fit for purpose, waited months for a basic repair and more. It makes me question the life of a social housing resident and I ask myself: is it me?

With the ever increasing focus on customer care, service – call it what you will – how do we know we are receiving the best from our housing provider? How do we compare the level of service we receive or the timeliness of repairs and renewals?

Well, my friends, welcome to the Social Housing Regulation Bill. Welcome to transparency and challenge. To empowerment. To redress.