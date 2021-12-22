One to watch – Chloe Winson, assistant surveyor, Greatwell Homes

.@insidehousing talks to Chloe Winson, assistant surveyor at @greatwellhomes in the latest of our ‘one to watch’ interviews with future leaders of #UKhousing

After working in a repairs and maintenance department for two years, I knew this was something I enjoyed and something I could see myself staying in for a long time.

As a teenager, I found myself being asked this question a lot. I was surrounded by many individuals who knew the answer. I, on the other hand, had no idea until I started working in housing.

What did you want to be when you grew up?

“I was surrounded by many individuals who knew what they wanted to be when they grew up. I, on the other hand, had no idea until I started working in housing”

My duties range from completing six-monthly fire risk inspections and visual asbestos surveys, undertaking and updating our housing stock data management system and dealing with permission requests, to liaising with contractors.

I get to be involved in a variety of projects. I work closely alongside our management surveyors and project officers.

Tell us about how you first came to work in housing.

After school, I was doing work experience in recruitment when an interview popped up for an administrative role at a local construction company. It involved working on a repairs and maintenance contract for the local housing association. I went for the interview and got a call back within the hour, offering me the job! The first year, I completed my apprenticeship in business and administration while being an administrator and undergoing training to become a planner. When the contract ended, the service was taken in-house [by Greatwell].

What’s your proudest work moment so far?

One of my biggest achievements was the move from being a member of a repairs firm to being a part of Greatwell. It meant being involved with setting up an in-house repairs service.

“A team of three schedulers was now down to one: me. For two months, I had to manage the contract by myself with very little support”

We faced many difficulties, which included setting up a new system to record repairs. We produced a smoothly run service for customers which is still used today.

And what has been your hardest moment?

When it became apparent that the contract between where I worked previously and Greatwell was coming to an end, the contractor decided it would be best to cut costs by issuing redundancy notices.

A team of three schedulers was now down to one: me. For two months, I had to manage the contract by myself with very little support.