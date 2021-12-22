One to watch – Chloe Winson, assistant surveyor, Greatwell Homes

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
In our series of interviews with talented future leaders of the housing sector, Inside Housing talks to Chloe Winson, assistant surveyor at Greatwell Homes. She was suggested by her colleague Liberty Lloyd-Ashford, communications manager at the housing association
Tell us about your job.
I get to be involved in a variety of projects. I work closely alongside our management surveyors and project officers.
My duties range from completing six-monthly fire risk inspections and visual asbestos surveys, undertaking and updating our housing stock data management system and dealing with permission requests, to liaising with contractors.
“I was surrounded by many individuals who knew what they wanted to be when they grew up. I, on the other hand, had no idea until I started working in housing”
What did you want to be when you grew up?
As a teenager, I found myself being asked this question a lot. I was surrounded by many individuals who knew the answer. I, on the other hand, had no idea until I started working in housing.
After working in a repairs and maintenance department for two years, I knew this was something I enjoyed and something I could see myself staying in for a long time.
Tell us about how you first came to work in housing.
After school, I was doing work experience in recruitment when an interview popped up for an administrative role at a local construction company. It involved working on a repairs and maintenance contract for the local housing association. I went for the interview and got a call back within the hour, offering me the job! The first year, I completed my apprenticeship in business and administration while being an administrator and undergoing training to become a planner. When the contract ended, the service was taken in-house [by Greatwell].
What’s your proudest work moment so far?
One of my biggest achievements was the move from being a member of a repairs firm to being a part of Greatwell. It meant being involved with setting up an in-house repairs service.
“A team of three schedulers was now down to one: me. For two months, I had to manage the contract by myself with very little support”
We faced many difficulties, which included setting up a new system to record repairs. We produced a smoothly run service for customers which is still used today.
And what has been your hardest moment?
When it became apparent that the contract between where I worked previously and Greatwell was coming to an end, the contractor decided it would be best to cut costs by issuing redundancy notices.
A team of three schedulers was now down to one: me. For two months, I had to manage the contract by myself with very little support.
Who has been the most important person in your career so far – and why?
I would have to say my last and current managers. My previous manager, Louisa Campbell, was my mentor during a very difficult time for me. She was not only an amazing leader but also a person with great knowledge of her work.
“There seems to be a belief that anyone who rents from a housing association is unemployed. I think it would be beneficial to work to change this”
Because of her, I now sit within a new team with an equally good manager, Graham Pickard. Because of his willingness to want me to grow, my career looks very positive.
If you could change one thing about the sector, what would it be?
There is huge stigma around the term ‘social housing’. There seems to be a belief that anyone who rents from a housing association is unemployed. I think it would be beneficial to work to change this.
I also think it would be a great idea for housing associations to work in partnership with educational services to help educate students in areas that schools lack, such as budgeting and managing finances.
In our ‘one to watch’ series, we speak to up-and-coming housing leaders. They discuss their job, how they got to where they are and their ambitions for the future.
We aim to feature staff from across the sector.
Click here to nominate yourself or a colleague for inclusion
One to Watch series:
Alicia Walker – head of policy, research and campaigns at Centrepoint
Matthew Beetar – equality, diversity and inclusion specialist at Accent Group
Morgan Lynch – assistant development and delivery manager at Home Group
Rosalyn Springer – partnership manager (social value) at MTVH
Andreia Pinto – senior customer care co-ordinator at L&G Affordable Homes
Chris Collins – homeownership officer at Hightown
Tasmin Ross – HR officer at River Clyde Homes
Kerry Clayton – governance and compliance manager at Elderpark Housing
Eden Bailey – senior head of housing services, Hft
Vicky Gladden – quality and practice lead, BCHA
Yağmur Arduç – assistant bid manager, Morgan Sindall Property Services
Nivene Powell – head of communities, EcoWorld London
Jeanette Tolhurst – scheme manager, Hightown
Harry Clarke – finance business partner, CHP
Jasmine Tansur – resident liaison officer, Midlands, PA Housing
Georgina Bavetta – service manager, tenancy sustainment, Islington Council
Taranjit Kaur Chana – senior client services manager, Home Group
Sarah Russell – vice-chair, Wythenshawe Community Housing Group
Chloe Winson – assistant surveyor, Greatwell Homes
Melissa Young – scheme manager, Housing 21
Hugh Gatenby – development analyst, Homes England
Sioned Wyn Williams – creating futures manager, Creating Enterprise (part of Cartrefi Conwy)
Avril Roberts – development project manager, RHP
Kath Menzies – housing services officer, Link Housing
Didi Massaya – communications officer, Network Homes
Related stories