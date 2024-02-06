One to Watch – Alicia Walker, head of policy, research and campaigns at Centrepoint

Alicia Walker is the latest interviewee in our series on up-and-coming housing professionals. As well as working at @centrepointuk, Alicia is a volunteer trustee at the Connection at St Martin’s. She was nominated by Lorri Holding #UKhousing

My career to date has been a winding road from teaching, to law, to the civil service, to homelessness. The underlying principle has always been a desire to marry my lived experience with my academic and professional achievements. As levels of trauma and poverty continue to rise, I hope to use my lived experiences as an asset to policymaking and campaigning.

It is both incredibly rewarding and incredibly challenging to ensure that vulnerable and homeless people remain a part of public consciousness and a priority on the political agenda. In practice it means spending a lot of my day trying my best to be incredibly persuasive.

It’s my job to give the young people we support – and all young people – a voice on the national stage. I do this by thoroughly investigating the systemic barriers to their success, building a movement to break down those barriers, and influencing the government to put in place the right policies and programmes to ensure the next generation can not only survive but thrive.

What’s your proudest moment or biggest work achievement so far?

Not long ago, a former Centrepoint resident volunteered with my team before moving into a full-time position at Centrepoint. On her last day volunteering, she went to parliament to present her work to an MP, then was part of the team that handed in a petition to Number 10.

As someone who has sought to build a career around showing how far young people can go if they are given the opportunity to do so, watching her thrive, and leading a team that championed her, was a moment of great pride.

And what has been the hardest?

We are probably currently living through it. In the midst of a cost of living crisis that is affecting everyone and a political landscape that is dominated by uncertainty and confusion, the challenge of ensuring that vulnerable and homeless people remain a part of public consciousness and a priority on the political agenda is all the more acute.

Former home secretary Suella Braverman’s comments last year about homelessness being a “lifestyle choice” provide a perfect example of the open hostility and false narratives that those pushing for meaningful change for vulnerable people must tackle. However, these challenges make the work all the more important.

Who has been the most important person in your career – and why?

I’m going to have to be a bit cheesy and say my mum. The circumstances of my childhood would suggest that I should not be where I am today. Without my mum, and her courage, bravery and strength, I think my life would look very different.