One to watch – Chris Collins, homeownership officer at Hightown

Tell us about your job.

I support our general leaseholders and shared owners with all sorts of enquiries, from service charge budgets and audits, to dealing with the buying, selling and staircasing of their homes. Interacting with residents is an important part of my role and I love talking with people.

I’m a well-being champion at Hightown. This has been a fantastic opportunity to meet with staff and build relationships.

I am also on Hightown’s charity committee, working on ideas to raise money for a worthy cause. We have been holding fundraisers for The Trussell Trust as the nominated charity for this year.

When you were a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?

I had all sorts of ideas throughout my early years, particularly when having to choose which subjects to do for my GCSEs.

For a long time, I wanted to be a police officer, then it was an accountant, then a chef, and at one point even a window cleaner.

History and French were interesting choices after all of that, but I did enjoy the food technology option.