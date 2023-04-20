One to watch – Chris Collins, homeownership officer at Hightown

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Hightown Housing Association’s homeownership officer, Chris Collins, is the latest housing professional to be interviewed in Inside Housing’s series on up-and-coming people of the housing sector. He was put forward by Jodi-Ann Gayle, senior communications officer at Hightown
Tell us about your job.
I support our general leaseholders and shared owners with all sorts of enquiries, from service charge budgets and audits, to dealing with the buying, selling and staircasing of their homes. Interacting with residents is an important part of my role and I love talking with people.
I’m a well-being champion at Hightown. This has been a fantastic opportunity to meet with staff and build relationships.
I am also on Hightown’s charity committee, working on ideas to raise money for a worthy cause. We have been holding fundraisers for The Trussell Trust as the nominated charity for this year.
When you were a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I had all sorts of ideas throughout my early years, particularly when having to choose which subjects to do for my GCSEs.
For a long time, I wanted to be a police officer, then it was an accountant, then a chef, and at one point even a window cleaner.
History and French were interesting choices after all of that, but I did enjoy the food technology option.
Tell us about how you first came to work in housing.
When I first started out, it was the classic Saturday boy in a local estate agency.
My work revolved around the private sector, learning the ropes, and eventually finding my feet in property management.
Being able to match buyers to their dream home was exciting but organising the repair of a tenant’s broken boiler was a better match for me. I have always been good at reassuring people and keeping them calm.
What’s your proudest work moment or biggest achievement so far?
Early on when I started at Hightown, I was promoted from an assistant to an officer role before I had passed my probationary period. I was immensely proud of this.
And what has been your hardest moment?
Being made redundant is never fun, especially with small independent companies and particularly tight-knit teams, but the opportunity to work at Hightown showed me how there is a positive future in housing.
Who has been the most important person in your career so far – and why?
My manager, Lindsay Fenn, is a fountain of knowledge. I aspire to be the same and learn as much as I can to be the best that I can.
And I want to give a shout-out to my partner, Emma, who has been a rock. The love and support through the years has been unbelievable.
If you could change one thing about the sector, what would it be?
Getting onto the housing ladder is becoming increasingly difficult nowadays, particularly for those aspiring to own a property at some point in their life.
Being a first-time buyer myself, I would love to see properties being made more affordable for people from all walks of life.
What’s the best piece of work advice you’ve ever been given?
A previous manager once said: if you are making a phone call or sending an email to someone, always think about how that person might perceive your message. It’s a small thing, but one that can make a significant difference and hopefully lead to a positive outcome.
In our ‘one to watch’ series, we speak to up-and-coming housing leaders. They discuss their job, how they got to where they are and their ambitions for the future.
We aim to feature staff from across the sector.
Click here to nominate yourself or a colleague for inclusion
One to Watch series:
Alicia Walker – head of policy, research and campaigns at Centrepoint
Matthew Beetar – equality, diversity and inclusion specialist at Accent Group
Morgan Lynch – assistant development and delivery manager at Home Group
Rosalyn Springer – partnership manager (social value) at MTVH
Andreia Pinto – senior customer care co-ordinator at L&G Affordable Homes
Chris Collins – homeownership officer at Hightown
Tasmin Ross – HR officer at River Clyde Homes
Kerry Clayton – governance and compliance manager at Elderpark Housing
Eden Bailey – senior head of housing services, Hft
Vicky Gladden – quality and practice lead, BCHA
Yağmur Arduç – assistant bid manager, Morgan Sindall Property Services
Nivene Powell – head of communities, EcoWorld London
Jeanette Tolhurst – scheme manager, Hightown
Harry Clarke – finance business partner, CHP
Jasmine Tansur – resident liaison officer, Midlands, PA Housing
Georgina Bavetta – service manager, tenancy sustainment, Islington Council
Taranjit Kaur Chana – senior client services manager, Home Group
Sarah Russell – vice-chair, Wythenshawe Community Housing Group
Chloe Winson – assistant surveyor, Greatwell Homes
Melissa Young – scheme manager, Housing 21
Hugh Gatenby – development analyst, Homes England
Sioned Wyn Williams – creating futures manager, Creating Enterprise (part of Cartrefi Conwy)
Avril Roberts – development project manager, RHP
Kath Menzies – housing services officer, Link Housing
Didi Massaya – communications officer, Network Homes
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