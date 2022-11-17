One to Watch – Eden Bailey, senior head of housing services at Hft

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Eden Bailey, senior head of housing services at the commercial housing portfolio of Hft, a charity for people with learning disabilities, was recommended to be interviewed by multiple people in the housing sector, including Hft’s chief housing officer Teresa Parker
Tell us about your job.
I lead a team of six within the commercial housing portfolio and we are responsible for rent arrears collection, allocations and lettings, and tenancy management.
I work closely with our care and support team to ensure that we are delivering improvements in outcomes for people – such as conducting service quality checks; taking ownership of more complex customer queries; analysing performance and customer data to measure and improve the customer experience; and implementing changes to policy, ways of working and operational processes.
Tell us about how you first came to work in housing.
I first came to work in housing by chance when I was looking for a part-time job nearer to where I live. I started as a housing assistant for a local authority in the West Midlands doing administrative work, and I instantly fell in love with the sector.
I have worked my way up the career ladder since then as a neighbourhood housing officer, an operations manager and now as senior head of housing services. I have been a strong ambassador for housing as a career of choice, especially for those who belong to Black and ethnic minority communities.
As an Asian woman, I have found that it is challenging to progress in my career, but I’ve shown that it is achievable.
What’s your proudest work moment, or biggest achievement so far?
In my previous role, I was nominated for Housing Professional of the Year at an industry awards event because of my passion for mentoring people from under-represented groups to progress in their career and also through delivering results within the organisation I was working for at the time.
And what has been your hardest moment?
The hardest part is balancing bringing up two children with my desire to continually progress in my career. Being a working mother is certainly not easy, but I’m very lucky to have a supportive husband and family who help me when needed.
I’m also very fortunate to work for an organisation like Hft, which has a flexible working policy in place that allows staff to work from home when they need to.
Who has been the most important person who has helped your career so far – and why?
I’ve been lucky to have had some fantastic managers and mentors, but I’m very grateful to my current manager, Teresa Parker, chief housing officer, who has been so supportive and encouraging since I started at Hft at the end of May this year. Her coaching and guidance have been invaluable.
If you could change one thing about the housing sector, what would it be?
COVID-19 has highlighted the underlying structural challenges of rising demand, unmet need and difficulties recruiting and retaining staff within adult social care.
There should be immediate action to meet the recommendation of the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Select Committee.
Hft is campaigning to encourage the government to plug the long-term funding gap in social care by allocating a higher proportion of the health and social care levy to the sector, otherwise providers will struggle to meet growing demand for care in the future.
In our ‘one to watch’ series, we speak to up-and-coming housing leaders. They discuss their job, how they got to where they are and their ambitions for the future.
We aim to feature staff from across the sector.
Click here to nominate yourself or a colleague for inclusion
One to Watch series:
Alicia Walker – head of policy, research and campaigns at Centrepoint
Matthew Beetar – equality, diversity and inclusion specialist at Accent Group
Morgan Lynch – assistant development and delivery manager at Home Group
Rosalyn Springer – partnership manager (social value) at MTVH
Andreia Pinto – senior customer care co-ordinator at L&G Affordable Homes
Chris Collins – homeownership officer at Hightown
Tasmin Ross – HR officer at River Clyde Homes
Kerry Clayton – governance and compliance manager at Elderpark Housing
Eden Bailey – senior head of housing services, Hft
Vicky Gladden – quality and practice lead, BCHA
Yağmur Arduç – assistant bid manager, Morgan Sindall Property Services
Nivene Powell – head of communities, EcoWorld London
Jeanette Tolhurst – scheme manager, Hightown
Harry Clarke – finance business partner, CHP
Jasmine Tansur – resident liaison officer, Midlands, PA Housing
Georgina Bavetta – service manager, tenancy sustainment, Islington Council
Taranjit Kaur Chana – senior client services manager, Home Group
Sarah Russell – vice-chair, Wythenshawe Community Housing Group
Chloe Winson – assistant surveyor, Greatwell Homes
Melissa Young – scheme manager, Housing 21
Hugh Gatenby – development analyst, Homes England
Sioned Wyn Williams – creating futures manager, Creating Enterprise (part of Cartrefi Conwy)
Avril Roberts – development project manager, RHP
Kath Menzies – housing services officer, Link Housing
Didi Massaya – communications officer, Network Homes
Related stories