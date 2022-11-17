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One to Watch – Eden Bailey, senior head of housing services at Hft

Insight17.11.22by Jess Mccabe

Eden Bailey, senior head of housing services at the commercial housing portfolio of Hft, a charity for people with learning disabilities, was recommended to be interviewed by multiple people in the housing sector, including Hft’s chief housing officer Teresa Parker

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Eden Bailey worked her way up the career ladder from housing assistant
Eden Bailey worked her way up the career ladder from housing assistant
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LinkedIn IHEden Bailey is our latest One to Watch. She is the senior head of housing services in the commercial housing portfolio at Hft #UKhousing

Tell us about your job.

I lead a team of six within the commercial housing portfolio and we are responsible for rent arrears collection, allocations and lettings, and tenancy management.

I work closely with our care and support team to ensure that we are delivering improvements in outcomes for people – such as conducting service quality checks; taking ownership of more complex customer queries; analysing performance and customer data to measure and improve the customer experience; and implementing changes to policy, ways of working and operational processes.

Tell us about how you first came to work in housing.

I first came to work in housing by chance when I was looking for a part-time job nearer to where I live. I started as a housing assistant for a local authority in the West Midlands doing administrative work, and I instantly fell in love with the sector.

I have worked my way up the career ladder since then as a neighbourhood housing officer, an operations manager and now as senior head of housing services. I have been a strong ambassador for housing as a career of choice, especially for those who belong to Black and ethnic minority communities.

As an Asian woman, I have found that it is challenging to progress in my career, but I’ve shown that it is achievable.

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What’s your proudest work moment, or biggest achievement so far?

In my previous role, I was nominated for Housing Professional of the Year at an industry awards event because of my passion for mentoring people from under-represented groups to progress in their career and also through delivering results within the organisation I was working for at the time.

And what has been your hardest moment?

The hardest part is balancing bringing up two children with my desire to continually progress in my career. Being a working mother is certainly not easy, but I’m very lucky to have a supportive husband and family who help me when needed. 

I’m also very fortunate to work for an organisation like Hft, which has a flexible working policy in place that allows staff to work from home when they need to.

 

Who has been the most important person who has helped your career so far – and why?

I’ve been lucky to have had some fantastic managers and mentors, but I’m very grateful to my current manager, Teresa Parker, chief housing officer, who has been so supportive and encouraging since I started at Hft at the end of May this year. Her coaching and guidance have been invaluable.

If you could change one thing about the housing sector, what would it be?

COVID-19 has highlighted the underlying structural challenges of rising demand, unmet need and difficulties recruiting and retaining staff within adult social care.

There should be immediate action to meet the recommendation of the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Select Committee

Hft is campaigning to encourage the government to plug the long-term funding gap in social care by allocating a higher proportion of the health and social care levy to the sector, otherwise providers will struggle to meet growing demand for care in the future.

One to Watch series

Picture: Getty
Picture: Getty

In our ‘one to watch’ series, we speak to up-and-coming housing leaders. They discuss their job, how they got to where they are and their ambitions for the future. 

We aim to feature staff from across the sector.

Click here to nominate yourself or a colleague for inclusion

One to Watch series:

Alicia Walker – head of policy, research and campaigns at Centrepoint

Matthew Beetar – equality, diversity and inclusion specialist at Accent Group

Morgan Lynch – assistant development and delivery manager at Home Group

Rosalyn Springer – partnership manager (social value) at MTVH

Andreia Pinto – senior customer care co-ordinator at L&G Affordable Homes

Chris Collins – homeownership officer at Hightown

Tasmin Ross – HR officer at River Clyde Homes

Kerry Clayton – governance and compliance manager at Elderpark Housing

Eden Bailey – senior head of housing services, Hft

Vicky Gladden – quality and practice lead, BCHA

Yağmur Arduç – assistant bid manager, Morgan Sindall Property Services

Nivene Powell – head of communities, EcoWorld London

Jeanette Tolhurst – scheme manager, Hightown

Harry Clarke – finance business partner, CHP

Jasmine Tansur – resident liaison officer, Midlands, PA Housing

Georgina Bavetta – service manager, tenancy sustainment, Islington Council

Taranjit Kaur Chana – senior client services manager, Home Group

Sarah Russell – vice-chair, Wythenshawe Community Housing Group

Chloe Winson – assistant surveyor, Greatwell Homes

Melissa Young – scheme manager, Housing 21

Hugh Gatenby – development analyst, Homes England

Sioned Wyn Williams – creating futures manager, Creating Enterprise (part of Cartrefi Conwy)

Avril Roberts – development project manager, RHP

Kath Menzies – housing services officer, Link Housing

Didi Massaya – communications officer, Network Homes 

Jane Holbein – housing officer, Queens Cross

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