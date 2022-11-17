One to Watch – Eden Bailey, senior head of housing services at Hft

Tell us about your job.

I lead a team of six within the commercial housing portfolio and we are responsible for rent arrears collection, allocations and lettings, and tenancy management.

I work closely with our care and support team to ensure that we are delivering improvements in outcomes for people – such as conducting service quality checks; taking ownership of more complex customer queries; analysing performance and customer data to measure and improve the customer experience; and implementing changes to policy, ways of working and operational processes.

Tell us about how you first came to work in housing.

I first came to work in housing by chance when I was looking for a part-time job nearer to where I live. I started as a housing assistant for a local authority in the West Midlands doing administrative work, and I instantly fell in love with the sector.

I have worked my way up the career ladder since then as a neighbourhood housing officer, an operations manager and now as senior head of housing services. I have been a strong ambassador for housing as a career of choice, especially for those who belong to Black and ethnic minority communities.

As an Asian woman, I have found that it is challenging to progress in my career, but I’ve shown that it is achievable.