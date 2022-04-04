One to watch – Jasmine Tansur, resident liaison officer, Midlands, PA Housing

Tell us about your job.

My role involves working between our customers, colleagues and contractors throughout our kitchen and bathroom replacement programme, as well as when roofing work is being done. I communicate with customers and ensure they are happy with the level of service we are providing. I’m their main point of contact if they have any concerns.

What did you want to be growing up?

I didn’t know what I wanted to be. One minute I was set on being a police officer, the next a lorry driver like my dad. What I did know was that I didn’t want to go to university and I wanted to have a young family – I had my first child at 23.

Tell us about how you first came to work in housing.

My background is in retail, where I held numerous roles. My final role was at a roofing company. I relocated to South Leicestershire after having my first child, so had to quit my job. Then I was approached by an agency about a job in PA Housing’s customer contact centre.

After three months in the role, I became a customer contact coach. It was at this point I realised just how much of a difference I could make with a career in housing. I grew up in social housing, and there was so much stigma and bullying associated with it. I never really appreciated how it can make such a positive difference to people’s lives.