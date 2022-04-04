One to watch – Jasmine Tansur, resident liaison officer, Midlands, PA Housing

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Jasmine Tansur came to work at PA Housing by chance after a career in retail, but she soon realised it was a role where she could make a difference. She is the latest interviewee in Inside Housing’s series on up-and-coming staff, and was nominated by Donna Brace, head of asset management
Tell us about your job.
My role involves working between our customers, colleagues and contractors throughout our kitchen and bathroom replacement programme, as well as when roofing work is being done. I communicate with customers and ensure they are happy with the level of service we are providing. I’m their main point of contact if they have any concerns.
What did you want to be growing up?
I didn’t know what I wanted to be. One minute I was set on being a police officer, the next a lorry driver like my dad. What I did know was that I didn’t want to go to university and I wanted to have a young family – I had my first child at 23.
Tell us about how you first came to work in housing.
My background is in retail, where I held numerous roles. My final role was at a roofing company. I relocated to South Leicestershire after having my first child, so had to quit my job. Then I was approached by an agency about a job in PA Housing’s customer contact centre.
After three months in the role, I became a customer contact coach. It was at this point I realised just how much of a difference I could make with a career in housing. I grew up in social housing, and there was so much stigma and bullying associated with it. I never really appreciated how it can make such a positive difference to people’s lives.
What’s your proudest work moment so far?
Being shortlisted for the Women in Housing Awards, as in the past I’ve never been recognised for my hard work. But at PA, I’ve been given the confidence to take pride in my hard work. I’m a massive advocate for the fact that we are managing people’s homes. It doesn’t matter if it’s private or social housing, it’s someone’s home and a huge part of their lives, and I want to ensure our customers are happy and comfortable.
Also, I’m not academically gifted, but I have still been able to pave my own career. This is something I’m incredibly proud of and want to show people that they can do the same regardless of their education.
And what has been your hardest moment?
I do find it difficult not to be a leader. No one reports to me and its difficult sometimes to remember that, especially since my previous roles involved a lot of managing.
I’ve also suffered a lot with my confidence. After having my second child, I developed post-natal anxiety, which left me without any confidence or courage to speak up. I’ve often thought my suggestions or opinions were stupid and couldn’t validate my place.
Who has been the most important person in your career so far – and why?
My boss James Keenan, senior project manager at PA. No one I’ve ever worked with has shown as much belief in me before. He’s so supportive and encouraging; he often sets me mini projects to build my confidence and experience. He creates a work environment that’s honest and open, and recognises the struggle with mental health. He also nominated me for the Women in Housing Awards.
If you could change one thing about the sector, what would it be?
It would be for everyone in the sector to remember that the buildings we own and manage are people’s homes – their security.
Also, there aren’t enough women in construction, especially young women. I’d love to see more women out on site in technical roles.
In our ‘one to watch’ series, we speak to up-and-coming housing leaders. They discuss their job, how they got to where they are and their ambitions for the future.
We aim to feature staff from across the sector.
Click here to nominate yourself or a colleague for inclusion
One to Watch series:
Alicia Walker – head of policy, research and campaigns at Centrepoint
Matthew Beetar – equality, diversity and inclusion specialist at Accent Group
Morgan Lynch – assistant development and delivery manager at Home Group
Rosalyn Springer – partnership manager (social value) at MTVH
Andreia Pinto – senior customer care co-ordinator at L&G Affordable Homes
Chris Collins – homeownership officer at Hightown
Tasmin Ross – HR officer at River Clyde Homes
Kerry Clayton – governance and compliance manager at Elderpark Housing
Eden Bailey – senior head of housing services, Hft
Vicky Gladden – quality and practice lead, BCHA
Yağmur Arduç – assistant bid manager, Morgan Sindall Property Services
Nivene Powell – head of communities, EcoWorld London
Jeanette Tolhurst – scheme manager, Hightown
Harry Clarke – finance business partner, CHP
Jasmine Tansur – resident liaison officer, Midlands, PA Housing
Georgina Bavetta – service manager, tenancy sustainment, Islington Council
Taranjit Kaur Chana – senior client services manager, Home Group
Sarah Russell – vice-chair, Wythenshawe Community Housing Group
Chloe Winson – assistant surveyor, Greatwell Homes
Melissa Young – scheme manager, Housing 21
Hugh Gatenby – development analyst, Homes England
Sioned Wyn Williams – creating futures manager, Creating Enterprise (part of Cartrefi Conwy)
Avril Roberts – development project manager, RHP
Kath Menzies – housing services officer, Link Housing
Didi Massaya – communications officer, Network Homes
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