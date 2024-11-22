One to Watch – Katey Ruse, project quality manager at Legal & General Affordable Homes

Overall, we want the customers to be delighted and 100% satisfied when they step into their new home.

This requires constant communication with various teams both across the organisation and in our wider supply chain, so that there’s clarity on the progress and timelines, ensuring we meet our requirements and deadlines set out for our customers.

Among a vast array of responsibilities, my role includes contract management, through to de-snagging and checking that all the paperwork is compliant with regulations.

My job is to oversee the build stage of our homes. We won’t accept homes unless they meet the high quality and standards set out in the contracts and I ensure that they are up to scratch before taking handover from the developers and passing them on to our internal teams.

Tell us about how you first came to work in housing.

I was assistant to the land director at Notting Hill Genesis (NHG) and that piqued my interest in housing. It’s extremely fulfilling to see schemes go from the design board to becoming fully realised, high-quality homes that you can be proud of and see someone love living in. It’s now been a decade since I started at NHG, then at Sage Homes and now at Legal & General Affordable Homes (LGAH).

What’s your proudest work moment or biggest achievement so far?

Since I started at LGAH, I’ve taken handover of 275 homes across my region. The last one at Cavalier Court in Kent was a handover of 96 homes – my biggest at one time in my job so far.

Checking each home meets our standards is exacting work, but undeniably worth it when the Net Promoter Scores come in from our residents. I’ve received 100% positive ratings on several of my schemes, and you can’t get better than that.

I take pride in making sure that what we deliver looks and feels like a home. Attention to detail is crucial, and while things like fitting flooring in ‘affordable’ homes aren’t standard, we always install it as it’s very important for me to ensure that residents move into a place that feels like home from the outset.

And what has been your hardest moment?

On-site construction is still dominated by men, and some of the old-school types can be harder to deal with because they may feel I am not as experienced as them. Thankfully I’m not easily offended, and this only makes me dig my heels in to make sure no corners are cut.

Sometimes it’s also more difficult getting your voice heard when there are lots of competing priorities. But in my mind, there’s not a substantial difference in delivering a basic spec vs the best spec. More importantly, we are building for real people.