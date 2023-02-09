One to watch – Kerry Clayton, governance and compliance manager at Elderpark Housing

Tell us about your job.

My role is to ensure we have high-quality governance processes and robust compliance practices in place across the organisation. This requires me to have an in-depth knowledge of governance and compliance areas within my remit to enable me to provide expert advice to the senior management team and management committee. I have to keep up to date with regulatory and legislative changes.

I also co-ordinate and oversee our data collection and benchmarking processes to help drive improvements in service delivery across the organisation and contribute to policy, strategy and business planning.

When you were younger, what did you want to be when you grew up?

I wanted to be a child psychologist. I studied psychology at college and worked in childcare early years settings for a few years. I eventually decided this wasn’t the career for me, but continued to be fascinated by psychology. I now use this to help me understand my environment better in a leadership context.

Tell us about how you first came to work in housing.

I was temping through an agency and was invited to attend an interview for an association to fill a temporary role as a corporate services administrator. Early on, I realised it was the career for me, as housing presented so many options in terms of roles and I became very passionate about the sector and the outcomes it sets out to achieve.