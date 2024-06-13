One to Watch – Lisa Nicholls, executive director of operations at Rooftop Housing Group

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Lisa Nicholls, executive director of operations at Rooftop Housing, is the latest to be interviewed for Inside Housing’s series on talented housing professionals
I have responsibility for the delivery of all customer-facing services. This includes repairs, maintenance, safety and compliance, facilities, estates, income, tenancy sustainment, lettings, neighbourhoods and supported housing.
My days are fast-paced, which involve mainly being based at one of our offices working with and talking to a range of colleagues, customers and stakeholders in operational and strategic service delivery, as well as development.
There’s a lot happening in the sector, so my focus is on ensuring we’re on top of these changes, remaining compliant with requirements, while seeking opportunities to continuously improve. A huge part of my time is engagement and leadership on what’s important to us as a business, colleagues and sector.
I started working at Gloucester City Council as an apprentice. I wasn’t exactly sure what I wanted to do, but I did know I wanted to work in public service. The apprenticeship gave me a chance to work in different departments, and I joined the housing department in 1995.
After the first few months, I knew housing was for me. I really enjoyed it and loved learning about social housing, so I committed to housing studies. This was the start of many years of studying and various roles from housing officer, team leader, operational manager roles, head of housing, assistant director, director and then executive director – this was through the council initially. I then joined the ALMO and later worked at housing associations.
There have been so many. Some of my proudest moments have been seeing my team members grow into confident professionals and progressing well in their fields.
By far the proudest moment was working with a great team to develop a range of projects on homelessness accommodation for families, single mums and ex-offenders, as well as a new business venture focused on alarm/responder services. My mission is making a difference for those who are most vulnerable, and these services saved lives. My team was brilliant and I’m proud of what we achieved together.
To close a social enterprise I had established. This was a strategic decision that followed a move from diversification to core service delivery – the need to be more commercial. It was a tough call, but the right decision for our business, made with a heavy heart.
Norman Thomas – he was head of housing and performance, who had worked in housing his entire career. I met him when I was 17. He was incredibly patient and generous with his time, teaching me about social housing. Norman became my mentor and we remained in contact throughout my entire career. He also became my friend. He was passionate about people and social housing. He inspired and believed in me. Sadly, Norman passed away not long after his retirement.
My mum supported me every step of the way, encouraging me to do my best and take opportunities. Her support and belief in me were amazing. Her loss in the recent past was devastating.
Be yourself.
I would change the aspiration for social housing. We simply need to build much more social housing to ensure that good-quality, affordable homes are accessible to those who are most in need.
In our ‘one to watch’ series, we speak to up-and-coming housing leaders. They discuss their job, how they got to where they are and their ambitions for the future.
We aim to feature staff from across the sector.
Click here to nominate yourself or a colleague for inclusion
One to Watch series:
Alicia Walker – head of policy, research and campaigns at Centrepoint
Matthew Beetar – equality, diversity and inclusion specialist at Accent Group
Morgan Lynch – assistant development and delivery manager at Home Group
Rosalyn Springer – partnership manager (social value) at MTVH
Andreia Pinto – senior customer care co-ordinator at L&G Affordable Homes
Chris Collins – homeownership officer at Hightown
Tasmin Ross – HR officer at River Clyde Homes
Kerry Clayton – governance and compliance manager at Elderpark Housing
Eden Bailey – senior head of housing services, Hft
Vicky Gladden – quality and practice lead, BCHA
Yağmur Arduç – assistant bid manager, Morgan Sindall Property Services
Nivene Powell – head of communities, EcoWorld London
Jeanette Tolhurst – scheme manager, Hightown
Harry Clarke – finance business partner, CHP
Jasmine Tansur – resident liaison officer, Midlands, PA Housing
Georgina Bavetta – service manager, tenancy sustainment, Islington Council
Taranjit Kaur Chana – senior client services manager, Home Group
Sarah Russell – vice-chair, Wythenshawe Community Housing Group
Chloe Winson – assistant surveyor, Greatwell Homes
Melissa Young – scheme manager, Housing 21
Hugh Gatenby – development analyst, Homes England
Sioned Wyn Williams – creating futures manager, Creating Enterprise (part of Cartrefi Conwy)
Avril Roberts – development project manager, RHP
Kath Menzies – housing services officer, Link Housing
Didi Massaya – communications officer, Network Homes
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