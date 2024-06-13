One to Watch – Lisa Nicholls, executive director of operations at Rooftop Housing Group

Tell us about your job.

I have responsibility for the delivery of all customer-facing services. This includes repairs, maintenance, safety and compliance, facilities, estates, income, tenancy sustainment, lettings, neighbourhoods and supported housing.

My days are fast-paced, which involve mainly being based at one of our offices working with and talking to a range of colleagues, customers and stakeholders in operational and strategic service delivery, as well as development.

There’s a lot happening in the sector, so my focus is on ensuring we’re on top of these changes, remaining compliant with requirements, while seeking opportunities to continuously improve. A huge part of my time is engagement and leadership on what’s important to us as a business, colleagues and sector.

How did you first come to work in housing?

I started working at Gloucester City Council as an apprentice. I wasn’t exactly sure what I wanted to do, but I did know I wanted to work in public service. The apprenticeship gave me a chance to work in different departments, and I joined the housing department in 1995.

After the first few months, I knew housing was for me. I really enjoyed it and loved learning about social housing, so I committed to housing studies. This was the start of many years of studying and various roles from housing officer, team leader, operational manager roles, head of housing, assistant director, director and then executive director – this was through the council initially. I then joined the ALMO and later worked at housing associations.

What’s your proudest moment or biggest achievement so far?

There have been so many. Some of my proudest moments have been seeing my team members grow into confident professionals and progressing well in their fields.

By far the proudest moment was working with a great team to develop a range of projects on homelessness accommodation for families, single mums and ex-offenders, as well as a new business venture focused on alarm/responder services. My mission is making a difference for those who are most vulnerable, and these services saved lives. My team was brilliant and I’m proud of what we achieved together.