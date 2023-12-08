One to Watch – Morgan Lynch, assistant development and delivery manager at Home Group

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Morgan Lynch is the latest interviewee in our series with up-and-coming housing people. Having impressed as a knowledgeable and driven member of the North West team, Morgan was put forward by the external communications team at Home Group
My role involves overseeing and managing a project right through from identification of a site and completion of legals, all the way through to the construction phase and practical completion. My responsibilities also include conducting the handover.
Towards the end of sixth form, I had decided I didn’t want the debt that comes with university and would look for a degree apprenticeship.
I began looking at different options and an opportunity came up to work in development while studying for a building surveying degree, free of charge. It was a no-brainer.
I also grew up around trades and have an interest in housing, so I haven’t looked back since.
Being brought up in a sporty household, naturally I had the ‘unique’ dream of becoming a football player. I’m still in touch with this inner child, ever hopeful that Erik ten Hag just happens to walk by while I perform some magic at a seven-a-side game and I get a call-up from Manchester United.
Handing properties over is always a satisfying feeling. Getting to see happy customers move into a home that we have worked so hard to provide is a reminder of why we do what we do.
One personal proud moment I will always cherish is graduating from university this summer.
A large increase in responsibility came at the end of last year when I took on my own land-led scheme for the first time. Soon after, I was tasked with covering my line manager on our region’s sales project. This increased responsibility at work came at the same time as my university work ramped up and a dissertation deadline drew closer.
I’m happy to admit that I found it challenging and overwhelming, but it was also a great opportunity to reflect and learn.
There have been a number of influential people in these early stages of my career. Elsa Brailey, the head of the North West team, welcomed me into the industry, and since day one has supported me and guided me in the right direction.
When I joined in 2018, my line manager and mentor, David Armstrong, had the major task of training me up to become self-sufficient in my job. Over the five years, I have definitely learned a lot from David, and I don’t think I would be the same person I am today if I hadn’t met him.
In and out of work, David has taught me plenty of good habits, practices and mantras. The most memorable was: “Remember who is the dog and who is the tail.”
We always hear there is a housing crisis and a large shortage of homes compared with demand. However, there are policies in place that seem to put up barriers to halt development. In Cumbria alone, nutrient neutrality is reportedly holding up 100,000 new homes.
Sometimes policies seem to be introduced before the measures are in place to deal with them. I would want to change this process and make it much more efficient.
In our ‘one to watch’ series, we speak to up-and-coming housing leaders. They discuss their job, how they got to where they are and their ambitions for the future.
We aim to feature staff from across the sector.
Click here to nominate yourself or a colleague for inclusion
One to Watch series:
Alicia Walker – head of policy, research and campaigns at Centrepoint
Matthew Beetar – equality, diversity and inclusion specialist at Accent Group
Morgan Lynch – assistant development and delivery manager at Home Group
Rosalyn Springer – partnership manager (social value) at MTVH
Andreia Pinto – senior customer care co-ordinator at L&G Affordable Homes
Chris Collins – homeownership officer at Hightown
Tasmin Ross – HR officer at River Clyde Homes
Kerry Clayton – governance and compliance manager at Elderpark Housing
Eden Bailey – senior head of housing services, Hft
Vicky Gladden – quality and practice lead, BCHA
Yağmur Arduç – assistant bid manager, Morgan Sindall Property Services
Nivene Powell – head of communities, EcoWorld London
Jeanette Tolhurst – scheme manager, Hightown
Harry Clarke – finance business partner, CHP
Jasmine Tansur – resident liaison officer, Midlands, PA Housing
Georgina Bavetta – service manager, tenancy sustainment, Islington Council
Taranjit Kaur Chana – senior client services manager, Home Group
Sarah Russell – vice-chair, Wythenshawe Community Housing Group
Chloe Winson – assistant surveyor, Greatwell Homes
Melissa Young – scheme manager, Housing 21
Hugh Gatenby – development analyst, Homes England
Sioned Wyn Williams – creating futures manager, Creating Enterprise (part of Cartrefi Conwy)
Avril Roberts – development project manager, RHP
Kath Menzies – housing services officer, Link Housing
Didi Massaya – communications officer, Network Homes
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