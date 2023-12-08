One to Watch – Morgan Lynch, assistant development and delivery manager at Home Group

Morgan Lynch is the latest interviewee in our series with up-and-coming housing people, having impressed as a driven member of @homegroup’s North West team #UKhousing

I also grew up around trades and have an interest in housing, so I haven’t looked back since.

Towards the end of sixth form, I had decided I didn’t want the debt that comes with university and would look for a degree apprenticeship. I began looking at different options and an opportunity came up to work in development while studying for a building surveying degree, free of charge. It was a no-brainer.

My role involves overseeing and managing a project right through from identification of a site and completion of legals, all the way through to the construction phase and practical completion. My responsibilities also include conducting the handover.

When you were a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?

Being brought up in a sporty household, naturally I had the ‘unique’ dream of becoming a football player. I’m still in touch with this inner child, ever hopeful that Erik ten Hag just happens to walk by while I perform some magic at a seven-a-side game and I get a call-up from Manchester United.

What’s your proudest moment or biggest achievement so far?

Handing properties over is always a satisfying feeling. Getting to see happy customers move into a home that we have worked so hard to provide is a reminder of why we do what we do.

One personal proud moment I will always cherish is graduating from university this summer.

And what has been your hardest moment?

A large increase in responsibility came at the end of last year when I took on my own land-led scheme for the first time. Soon after, I was tasked with covering my line manager on our region’s sales project. This increased responsibility at work came at the same time as my university work ramped up and a dissertation deadline drew closer.

I’m happy to admit that I found it challenging and overwhelming, but it was also a great opportunity to reflect and learn.