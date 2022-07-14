One to watch – Nivene Powell, head of communities, EcoWorld London

Tell us about your job.

I work at EcoWorld London – we’re a property developer with more than 5,000 new homes of all tenures in the pipeline and a strong focus on working in partnership with communities. I spend my days meeting with the communities surrounding our schemes (whether that be charities, local schools, voluntary organisations or other stakeholders), finding out what they need. I try to understand the issues that affect them and how we can work together to resolve them.

As part of this, I lead on delivering EcoWorld London’s social value programme and Section 106 planning obligations. That includes managing our skills and employment training schemes for local people. My job also includes sourcing volunteering opportunities for staff and engaging with local schools, colleges and universities. The latter includes offering work placements and careers talks.

Our team recently helped Green Dragon Primary School in Brentford to create a new outdoor space where pupils – many of whom live in apartment blocks with no gardens – could learn about nature.

When you were younger, what did you want to be when you grew up?

A nurse. I suppose the caring aspect of that is something very integral to my role now.