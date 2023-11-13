One to Watch – Rosalyn Springer, partnership manager (social value) at MTVH

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Rosalyn Springer is the latest interviewee in our series of talented housing people. She recently started as partnership manager (social value) at Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing’s (MTVH) Clapham Park regeneration project
I’ve just started at Metropolitan Thames Valley, but previously I was resident involvement programme manager at Notting Hill Genesis (NHG). I was based on the Aylesbury Estate; it was a regeneration project where resident involvement is very community development informed.
I delivered activities that support the social and economic well-being of our residents, such as sewing classes and advice sessions. I also worked with development managers, consultants and architects to deliver resident and stakeholder consultations, to ensure the community had an opportunity to influence what is built.
A lot of people say they fell into working in housing. I didn’t. I grew up in social housing. We were never consulted on anything related to our community or our homes; even getting renovations on government-sponsored programmes available to those living on estates just next door was a struggle.
I didn’t know it at the time, but my mum felt invisible and no doubt the fractious relationship took its toll. I felt compelled to enter the sector and see what part I could play to deliver housing services that helped.
I wanted to be an Egyptologist. I was always reading my book on Egyptian myths and legends, and wrote to the British Museum to request work experience when I was about 10. They wrote back and said they’d be delighted to offer me work experience when I was a bit older.
By the time I had to pick a placement, I had changed paths and volunteered at Greenpeace.
When I joined NHG, I was also studying for my BSc in community development and public policy, which started when I was carrying my daughter. 2018-19 was a busy year, as I graduated from this and achieved qualifications in leadership, management and housing practice in the same year.
The second was jointly redeveloping and launching NHG’s staff network for women, Beehive. I led the network for three-and-a-half years and it was a formative part of my journey at NHG.
Being furloughed for four months during the first year of the pandemic and unable to support my residents was incredibly hard.
At the time, I was also expecting a baby, which I then lost not long after returning to work, so I was already quite unwell but still wanted to help.
We can turn negatives around where we leverage our strengths. One of the first things I did was to instigate some work on our maternity and bereavement policies, which came to fruition a year or so later.
I’ve had encouraging words from various people over the years, but honestly I’d have to say my biggest cheerleader is my mum. She’s always on hand to listen, to push me when I am having a crisis of confidence and to child-sit when needed.
And me – I push and challenge myself; I’m unafraid and I refuse to settle. You can’t rely on other people to open doors for you.
I’d make our sector more proactive and less reactive. Many of the issues we see come to light in the industry – Grenfell, the death of Awaab Ishak, violence against women and girls, hate crime – we know about already. Our residents tell us about these things, our frontline staff tell us.
We just need to actively listen.
In our ‘one to watch’ series, we speak to up-and-coming housing leaders. They discuss their job, how they got to where they are and their ambitions for the future.
We aim to feature staff from across the sector.
Click here to nominate yourself or a colleague for inclusion
One to Watch series:
Alicia Walker – head of policy, research and campaigns at Centrepoint
Matthew Beetar – equality, diversity and inclusion specialist at Accent Group
Morgan Lynch – assistant development and delivery manager at Home Group
Rosalyn Springer – partnership manager (social value) at MTVH
Andreia Pinto – senior customer care co-ordinator at L&G Affordable Homes
Chris Collins – homeownership officer at Hightown
Tasmin Ross – HR officer at River Clyde Homes
Kerry Clayton – governance and compliance manager at Elderpark Housing
Eden Bailey – senior head of housing services, Hft
Vicky Gladden – quality and practice lead, BCHA
Yağmur Arduç – assistant bid manager, Morgan Sindall Property Services
Nivene Powell – head of communities, EcoWorld London
Jeanette Tolhurst – scheme manager, Hightown
Harry Clarke – finance business partner, CHP
Jasmine Tansur – resident liaison officer, Midlands, PA Housing
Georgina Bavetta – service manager, tenancy sustainment, Islington Council
Taranjit Kaur Chana – senior client services manager, Home Group
Sarah Russell – vice-chair, Wythenshawe Community Housing Group
Chloe Winson – assistant surveyor, Greatwell Homes
Melissa Young – scheme manager, Housing 21
Hugh Gatenby – development analyst, Homes England
Sioned Wyn Williams – creating futures manager, Creating Enterprise (part of Cartrefi Conwy)
Avril Roberts – development project manager, RHP
Kath Menzies – housing services officer, Link Housing
Didi Massaya – communications officer, Network Homes
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