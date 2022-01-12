One to watch – Sarah Russell, vice-chair, Wythenshawe Community Housing Group

.@S_A_Russell, vice-chair of Wythenshawe Community Housing Group, is @insidehousing’s latest #OneToWatch in #UKhousing

I’m a solicitor specialising in employment law. I mostly advise employees, including people in the housing sector. I’m also a Manchester City councillor.

What do you do outside of your board role?

I help to ensure that Wythenshawe Community Housing Group is effectively run, so that our tenants can live in good homes, in a fantastic community, and that our staff enjoy their work.

Tell us about your job.

When you were younger, what did you want to be when you grew up?

A lawyer or a politician. So far, so good!

Tell us about how you first came to work in housing.

I was initially put forward by my council.

I feel very lucky because the housing sector, at its best, is full of great people with excellent values working with tenants to create a better society.

That may sound idealistic, and I can be as hard-headed as the next lawyer, but I really do love it.