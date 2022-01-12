One to watch – Sarah Russell, vice-chair, Wythenshawe Community Housing Group

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Sarah Russell, our latest profile of a rising leader in the social housing sector, combines working as an employment lawyer with serving as a Manchester City councillor and vice-chair of 14,000-home Wythenshawe Community Housing Group. She was suggested by David Walker, who is chair of Wythenshawe Community Housing Group and the Bishop of Manchester
Tell us about your job.
I help to ensure that Wythenshawe Community Housing Group is effectively run, so that our tenants can live in good homes, in a fantastic community, and that our staff enjoy their work.
What do you do outside of your board role?
I’m a solicitor specialising in employment law. I mostly advise employees, including people in the housing sector. I’m also a Manchester City councillor.
When you were younger, what did you want to be when you grew up?
A lawyer or a politician. So far, so good!
Tell us about how you first came to work in housing.
I was initially put forward by my council.
I feel very lucky because the housing sector, at its best, is full of great people with excellent values working with tenants to create a better society.
That may sound idealistic, and I can be as hard-headed as the next lawyer, but I really do love it.
What’s your proudest work moment or biggest achievement so far?
We’ve improved the diversity of the board at Wythenshawe Community Housing Group, and our governance is improving, too.
Better diversity is the right thing to do morally, and it’s also linked with better performance. I’m proud to have been part of that and I want to work on it further.
And what has been your hardest moment?
The toughest moments at work, no matter how intensely stressful they are, often pass surprisingly swiftly.
But I was appointed when my first daughter was eight months old, and two more children rapidly followed.
Being a newly elected councillor and a first-time board member in a new sector, with a succession of babies, was hard. I’m glad I persevered.
Who has been the most important person who has helped your career so far – and why?
Bishop David Walker, our chair, the rest of the board, and the Wythenshawe Community Housing Group leadership team have always been very flexible, and were understanding when my children attended meetings.
Some people would only have seen the toys on the floor and the baby on my lap. But my team saw a knowledgeable lawyer/councillor with a lot of multi-tasking capability, asking relevant questions.
If you could change one thing about the housing sector, what would it be?
Increasing the amount of funding available to build housing for social rent, and bringing down the cost of housing for those in the private sector.
We’re a rich country. No one should be living in a poorly maintained, insecure or overcrowded home.
In our ‘one to watch’ series, we speak to up-and-coming housing leaders. They discuss their job, how they got to where they are and their ambitions for the future.
We aim to feature staff from across the sector.
Click here to nominate yourself or a colleague for inclusion
One to Watch series:
Alicia Walker – head of policy, research and campaigns at Centrepoint
Matthew Beetar – equality, diversity and inclusion specialist at Accent Group
Morgan Lynch – assistant development and delivery manager at Home Group
Rosalyn Springer – partnership manager (social value) at MTVH
Andreia Pinto – senior customer care co-ordinator at L&G Affordable Homes
Chris Collins – homeownership officer at Hightown
Tasmin Ross – HR officer at River Clyde Homes
Kerry Clayton – governance and compliance manager at Elderpark Housing
Eden Bailey – senior head of housing services, Hft
Vicky Gladden – quality and practice lead, BCHA
Yağmur Arduç – assistant bid manager, Morgan Sindall Property Services
Nivene Powell – head of communities, EcoWorld London
Jeanette Tolhurst – scheme manager, Hightown
Harry Clarke – finance business partner, CHP
Jasmine Tansur – resident liaison officer, Midlands, PA Housing
Georgina Bavetta – service manager, tenancy sustainment, Islington Council
Taranjit Kaur Chana – senior client services manager, Home Group
Sarah Russell – vice-chair, Wythenshawe Community Housing Group
Chloe Winson – assistant surveyor, Greatwell Homes
Melissa Young – scheme manager, Housing 21
Hugh Gatenby – development analyst, Homes England
Sioned Wyn Williams – creating futures manager, Creating Enterprise (part of Cartrefi Conwy)
Avril Roberts – development project manager, RHP
Kath Menzies – housing services officer, Link Housing
Didi Massaya – communications officer, Network Homes
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