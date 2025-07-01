One year in Westminster: the MPs from housing

Antonia Bance, Labour, Tipton and Wednesbury

What’s the housing connection? Antonia Bance was head of campaigns at Shelter from 2011 to 2014 and even after leaving the charity, stayed in the sector as a trustee of the Nationwide Foundation, a housing charity funded by the building society.

Notable housing activities in parliament: Making a speech during a reading of the Renters’ Rights Bill and calling ending Section 21 (‘no-fault’ evictions) her “favourite measure in the bill”.

Outside the world of housing? Ms Bance headed up campaigns and communications for the Trades Union Congress from 2015 to 2024.

She now sits on the Business and Trade Committee, and is an officer of the Manufacturing All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG).

And now? “Oh my God, I cried when I walked through the lobbies to vote for the Renters’ Rights Bill,” Ms Bance says, remembering how hard her team at Shelter had fought for private renters’ rights.

In her long campaigning career, Ms Bance has seen the scale of the housing crisis up close. At Shelter, she worked on its Evict Rogue Landlords campaign and pushed for tenancy deposit protection.

“When you think about the way that the campaign on private renting has developed over the last decade...” she breaks off. “At that point, nobody could understand why we were talking about private rented housing.”

After Shelter, Ms Bance was director of policy and communications at SafeLives, a charity focused on ending domestic abuse, and also “got the best board role going”, at the Nationwide Foundation, where she stayed for the next decade. “Basically, any private renting activism that you know about has been funded by the Nationwide Foundation.”

Ms Bance then joined the board of campaign group Generation Rent for a short stint before being asked to be an MP. “I was like, ‘I’m really sorry. I’ve been asked to do something mad, and I’ve got to go and do it.’”

Thousands of people are on housing waiting lists in the boroughs of Sandwell and Dudley, where her constituency lies.

Ms Bance says she will “never, ever forget” meeting a woman in her first few days as an MP, who was living in temporary accommodation miles away from the nursery of her son, who is autistic. The hotel had no cooking facilities and “it was infested. She rolled up her sleeve and showed me the insect bites down her arm”, Ms Bance remembers.

“I got her and her children out of there in three days, because I could,” she says. But she is very aware she can’t do that for everyone. The woman Ms Bance met that day “happened to find someone who could help”, she says.

What does she want to achieve as an MP? She talks about a piece of land: the largest chunk of brownfield land left that is earmarked for housing in the West Midlands, which is set to provide around 600 new homes. “My win [will] come when I knock on the door of a new house on that estate, and it’s opened by someone who previously lived in overcrowded or inadequate housing.”