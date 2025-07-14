One year of a Labour government: how has it done on housing?

.@Jules_Birch considers what progress the government has made on its housing policy, and which important plans are still up in the air #UKhousing

But there are still many gaps to be filled when Labour sets out its wider plans in a long-term housing strategy and publishes its homelessness strategy.

The prospect of new financial flexibilities for local authorities and restrictions on the Right to Buy offer council housing its best opportunity in years to escape the straitjacket imposed by central government.

Social landlords have got what they asked for on rents and the long-term plan for social and affordable housing sets out how they must improve their existing homes, professionalise their staff and give tenants more access to information.

Social rent is the priority after years when it was under threat of extinction, and will account for 60% of the renamed Social and Affordable Homes Programme (SAHP).

It’s not hard to find reasons to celebrate, from the Spending Review announcement of £39bn for the Affordable Homes Programme, to the creation of a National Housing Bank within Homes England, armed with an extra £16bn in financial transactions capital.

A year into the Labour government, how should we assess its record on housing?

Planning reforms have been delivered, but there is not yet much evidence of increased housebuilding making homes more affordable.

Despite some promising early signs, progress seems to have stalled on building safety and leasehold reform.

And there is no sign yet of a welfare system that will ensure that housing costs do not push even more claimants into poverty and homelessness.

Taking the good news first, what’s striking is how much of it depends on Labour being elected for a second term.

The Spending Review, for example, covers the next four years – but the £39bn for the SAHP is for 10 years and is heavily backloaded into the 2030s, with the budget increasing to £4bn in 2029-30 and rising with inflation after that.

By my calculations, that leaves £13.3bn or £3.3bn a year in this Spending Review period. That compares favourably with £2.3bn a year under the current AHP but is about the same as the £3.1bn allocated for 2025-26 once £800m in Labour top-ups are included.

“Policies such as planning reform and new towns were always going to take time to make an impact. The important point about new supply is not achieving 1.5 million in isolation but delivering a sustained and long-term increase in housebuilding”

The backloading goes wider than that, too: the housing bank is expected to support 500,000 new homes over its lifetime, of which just under 60,000 will be in this parliament; and preferred sites for the first generation of new towns are due to be announced this summer but they will only start to deliver substantial numbers of homes in the 2030s.

Much of this is inevitable – it takes time to ramp up investment and make progress on supply – but it also means that much depends on who wins the 2029 election.

True, last month’s announcements set a baseline for future Spending Reviews and some of the future SAHP may already be contractually committed by then, but the outcome currently looks a lot less certain than it did after last year’s Labour landslide.

A Labour second term or left-wing coalition might mean further top-ups to come – they will be required if it is to move beyond what is a solid start that still falls short of meeting housing need.

But if one of the right-wing parties wins, much of that funding and many of those homes could be in jeopardy.