Only four in 10 landlords fully compliant with gas safety checks, early report on TSMs reveals #UKhousing

The National Housing Federation (NHF) has pointed out that the current route, which relies on the court’s permission, has led to “inconsistent outcomes”.

This would be done through an amendment to the Social Housing Bill, which was put forward in the Lords in June. If agreed, it will allow landlords access to homes within three months through a request process instead of waiting to take the matter to court.

It comes as the sector seeks a stronger legal route to force access to tenants’ homes for essential safety inspections and works if entry is repeatedly refused.

In feedback sessions on the result, landlords blamed ‘no access’ issues for the non-compliance rates, as well as delays to injunctions granting legal access to tenants’ homes.

Just 42% of the 223 providers that gave their latest tenant satisfaction measures (TSM) data to the consultancy said they achieved 100% compliance with gas inspections – a drop of 15 percentage points on the year before.

Last week, however, saw a senior judge rule that landlords can be granted forced access by district judges in county court under certain circumstances.

While this does not set a formal legal precedent that courts must follow as a rule, others have argued it could be persuasive in future cases and hailed it as a “major win” for the sector.

Landlords in both the private and social housing sector are legally required to carry out gas servicing at their properties every year.

Earlier this year, Inside Housing looked in depth at the reasons behind the thousands of missed gas safety checks revealed by the 2024-25 TSMs – read it here.

The Housemark report also revealed the sector is doing significantly better on other building safety areas that do not depend as much on access to residents’ homes.

While 100% compliance with asbestos and lift safety fell slightly on last year’s results, more than three-quarters of the sector is still achieving this result.

Eight in 10 landlords are fully compliant with fire risk assessments and water safety, and this has increased a small amount on last year, the report showed.

In its commentary, Housemark pointed out that the sector’s compliance with building safety measures is usually at or close to 100% – this was the case with 92% of the 747 pieces of data on building safety it collected for the 2025-26 TSMs.

TSMs are one of the measures of how well landlords are managing their homes, and must be carried out by registered providers with more than 1,000 homes, including both housing associations and councils.

The annual assessment is overseen by the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) and is based both on resident feedback gathered by landlords and asset management data.