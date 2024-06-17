Onward boss becomes chair of Homes for the North

Ms Rapley, chief executive of Onward, joins as Homes for the North calls on the next government to take a more strategic approach to delivering the homes the region needs.

Collectively, Homes for the North currently provides homes for more than one million people in the North of England, a region which it describes as facing “a chronic shortage of housing”.

Last year, the group published its Plan for More and Better Homes, which outlined how housing associations and the government can work together to boost the Northern economy by £3.9bn.