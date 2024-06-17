Onward boss becomes chair of Homes for the North

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An alliance of 17 of the largest developing housing associations across the North of England has appointed Bronwen Rapley as chair.
Ms Rapley, chief executive of Onward, joins as Homes for the North calls on the next government to take a more strategic approach to delivering the homes the region needs.
Collectively, Homes for the North currently provides homes for more than one million people in the North of England, a region which it describes as facing “a chronic shortage of housing”.
Last year, the group published its Plan for More and Better Homes, which outlined how housing associations and the government can work together to boost the Northern economy by £3.9bn.
This proposal included the delivery of 42,920 new homes, the regeneration of 80 communities and creating 59,000 jobs.
Ms Bronwen has been described as someone who “brings extensive experience in delivering affordable housing and advocating for better homes in the North of England”, according to a press release from the group.
Ms Rapley is also deputy chair of the National Housing Federation, and previously led regulatory enforcement at the Regulator of Social Housing.
“Our group of leading housing associations understands the urgent need for more affordable housing to boost the social and economic well-being of our communities,” said Ms Rapley.
“As chair, I will push for the delivery of more and better homes in the North and work with the next government to put in place the framework we need to make this happen,” she added.
Outgoing chair Steve Coffey described his tenure as “a great privilege”, during which Homes for the North “advanced an ambitious plan to deliver more and better homes in the North, gaining cross-party support”.
He also said he was confident that the group would continue to make “significant strides” towards this goal under Ms Rapley’s leadership.
Earlier this year, the director of strategy at Onward left his position to help set up a dedicated social housing practice at a major consultancy.
Rob Loughenbury has joined Lexington Communications after four years at the North West landlord.
He has been appointed managing director of Lexington North, where he will establish a new strategic communications practice focused on social housing.
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