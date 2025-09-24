Onward hits new high for completions during ‘challenging year’ related to disrepair, voids and repairs

The 30,000-home landlord revealed the rise in completions, up from 329 the previous year, as part of its annual accounts for the year ending 31 March 2025.

Overall turnover increased around £9m to £197.7m, and the association’s surplus before tax dropped just under £1m to £14.2m. Its operating surplus also recorded a small reduction to £25.8m.

Onward’s accounts state: “Whilst underlying trading is strong, this has been a challenging year most notably due to cost pressures across disrepair, voids and repairs.”