Onward Homes appoints interim executive director of growth

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North West housing association Onward Homes has appointed an interim executive director of growth to lead its development programme and regeneration activity across the region.
Stephen Heverin, currently growth and regeneration director, will take up the interim post.
Mr Heverin has led Onward’s development activity and regeneration schemes and played a key part in securing the Homes England partnership.
Before joining Onward in 2017, he held senior roles at First Ark Group as group director of homes and development, and at Knowsley Housing Trust as operational director (investment).
Commenting on the appointment, Onward chief executive Sandy Livingstone said: “Stephen has made a significant contribution to our organisation since joining us in 2017.
“Under his leadership we have secured a strategic partnership with Homes England, regenerated communities and boosted the choice and supply of quality affordable housing across the North West.
“His experience and knowledge of our customers and communities will enable us to deliver our ambitious development programme in the years ahead, which will unlock more much-needed affordable housing and help even more people to put down permanent roots.”
Onward manages 35,000 homes across Merseyside, Cheshire, Lancashire and Greater Manchester. It holds G1 governance and V2 financial ratings from the Regulator of Social Housing.
This latest appointment follows the arrival of Mr Livingstone as chief executive in February and comes as Onward continues to expand its development and regeneration programme across the North West.
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