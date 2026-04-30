Onward to overhaul how it responds to hazard reports after ombudsman investigation #UKhousing

The North West-based housing provider carried out mould washes and some repairs, but continued to treat the mites without identifying the underlying cause.

Surveys found structural problems with the roof, guttering and insulation, and that the family were living with several hazards at the same time.

This was supported by letters from medical professionals and concerns raised by a social worker, the Housing Ombudsman said in its report.

The family reported damp, mould and mites to the landlord multiple times and spoke of the impact the problems were having on their children’s physical and mental health.

Their presence was likely a sign of an unresolved damp problem, the watchdog found.

There was no formal record of consideration for the family to be temporarily moved to alternative accommodation while the landlord carried out works.

Despite recommendations for repair works, the problems did not improve, and Onward Housing closed the case without resolution.

Following this, the ombudsman asked the landlord to conduct a senior management review of the case, and Onward has since overhauled how it responds to reports of damp and mould.

The family’s complaint was made before the start of Awaab’s Law, which came into effect in October last year. The new law gives social landlords strict timeframes to address all damp and mould and emergency hazards.

This major reform followed the death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak, who died in 2020 of a respiratory condition caused by exposure to mould in his family’s flat in Rochdale.

As part of the landlord’s overhaul, and in accordance with the new law, reports to Onward Housing will now automatically activate a formal internal procedure.

Staff have received training on the process of identifying and targeting damp and mould, associated risks and any vulnerabilities in the household.

The landlord has also updated its process for the temporary moving of tenants, including how it records and considers the need to be moved due to significant hazards.

Onward Housing will now refer households to support services or neighbourhood teams when a complaint is made, record the outcome of every survey and use a contractor checklist for every damp or pest inspection.