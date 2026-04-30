Onward to overhaul how it responds to hazard reports after ombudsman investigation

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Housing association Onward Homes has changed how it handles reports from residents after a vulnerable family was left living with multiple hazards for nearly two years.
The family reported damp, mould and mites to the landlord multiple times and spoke of the impact the problems were having on their children’s physical and mental health.
This was supported by letters from medical professionals and concerns raised by a social worker, the Housing Ombudsman said in its report.
Surveys found structural problems with the roof, guttering and insulation, and that the family were living with several hazards at the same time.
The North West-based housing provider carried out mould washes and some repairs, but continued to treat the mites without identifying the underlying cause.
Their presence was likely a sign of an unresolved damp problem, the watchdog found.
There was no formal record of consideration for the family to be temporarily moved to alternative accommodation while the landlord carried out works.
Despite recommendations for repair works, the problems did not improve, and Onward Housing closed the case without resolution.
Following this, the ombudsman asked the landlord to conduct a senior management review of the case, and Onward has since overhauled how it responds to reports of damp and mould.
The family’s complaint was made before the start of Awaab’s Law, which came into effect in October last year. The new law gives social landlords strict timeframes to address all damp and mould and emergency hazards.
This major reform followed the death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak, who died in 2020 of a respiratory condition caused by exposure to mould in his family’s flat in Rochdale.
As part of the landlord’s overhaul, and in accordance with the new law, reports to Onward Housing will now automatically activate a formal internal procedure.
Staff have received training on the process of identifying and targeting damp and mould, associated risks and any vulnerabilities in the household.
The landlord has also updated its process for the temporary moving of tenants, including how it records and considers the need to be moved due to significant hazards.
Onward Housing will now refer households to support services or neighbourhood teams when a complaint is made, record the outcome of every survey and use a contractor checklist for every damp or pest inspection.
The landlord will flag all vulnerable household and unresolved complaints as high risk for senior oversight, require a verification step and resident confirmation before closing a case, and carry out a 12-month review across its properties for reports of mould, in order to identify wider lessons and review for further improvements.
Richard Blakeway, the housing ombudsman, said this case provides “timely learning” for the social housing sector.
He urged landlords to be proactive, with Awaab’s Law set to extend its requirements to other hazards, including excess heat and cold and electrical hazards, from October this year.
He added: “Landlords should prepare now to embed processes to identify where there may be multiple issues and understand how they can make each other worse.
“It also means treating the property as a whole, rather than fixing issues one by one.
“When vulnerabilities are known, they must actively shape the landlord’s response. This includes how quickly it acts, how it communicates and what additional support it offers.
“Awaab’s Law acts as a legal backstop where landlords are not acting quickly enough. But landlords should see the individuals living in those homes and put in place the measures required to ensure they are living in safe, healthy homes.”
In a learning statement provided to the ombudsman, Onward Homes said: “We sincerely apologise to our customer and their family for the distress and inconvenience that this situation caused.
“We are committed to learning from this case and action has been taken in response to the issues raised by the Housing Ombudsman’s investigation.
“These findings have been thoroughly reviewed and all orders and recommendations have been followed.
“Measures have been put in place to improve communication with customers, strengthen escalations and enhance our approach to complex cases, to ensure appropriate, personalised support is provided to customers.
“We acknowledge that our service fell below the standards that are rightly expected from us and will continue to work with customers and the Housing Ombudsman to implement ongoing improvements in service delivery.”
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