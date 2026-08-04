It has been six months since Sandy Livingstone took on the top job at Onward, overseeing homes across Merseyside, Greater Manchester, Cheshire and Lancashire. He sits down with Ellie Brown to discuss swapping Scotland for the North West, SAHP bids and his expectations for Andy Burnham
Sandy Livingstone’s journey to become boss of one of the North West’s biggest social landlords began with a 200-mile house move. He and his family uprooted their lives from Hamilton, the old mining town in Scotland where he grew up, to Macclesfield.
Fortunately, they landed on their feet. “I think we were adopted by the town,” he tells Inside Housing, “because we were quite unique and unusual. We’re Scottish, there aren’t many Scottish people around.”
That was nearly a decade ago. The “life-changing decision” allowed Mr Livingstone to take on the executive director of property role at Onward, a 36,000-home housing association spread across four counties: Merseyside, Greater Manchester, Cheshire and Lancashire.
He then became executive director of growth, where he oversaw Onward securing its first strategic partnership with Homes England, and since February has been chief executive, taking over from long-serving incumbent Bronwen Rapley.
Our interview comes as the UK’s centre of political gravity moves decidedly northwards. Days before our chat, new prime minister Andy Burnham made a speech pledging to set up a branch of his Downing Street office in the region; just weeks later, he held the first meeting of ‘No 10 North’ in Manchester.
Mr Burnham says he wants growth in “every postcode” and council housebuilding rates to rival their post-war peak – so it seems to be an ideal time to be leading a landlord in the region.
We spoke to Mr Livingstone via a Teams call to his office in Didsbury, to find out what makes him tick, his expectations of the new prime minister and what’s next for Onward.
Mr Livingstone started out as a quantity surveyor, managing major infrastructure projects, from roads and railways to airports and hospitals. Then, in 1995, he was appointed by consultancy Currie & Brown to oversee a housing stock transfer in Glasgow.
This handover of 80,000 homes from the city council to the newly formed housing association Glasgow Housing Association remains the biggest social housing stock transfer in UK history.
The transfer involved seven areas of the city being regenerated, which Mr Livingstone oversaw as the fund manager for the project at Savills in 2006, after he had left Currie & Brown.
He saw people moving from poor to good-quality housing and reconnecting to the city centre and job opportunities, which is “hard to step away from”, he says.
It remains his attitude to the sector. “Once you’re in social housing, it’s really hard to get back out, because of the good that you do for the communities you work for.”
One that stands out in his mind is Sighthill in Glasgow, the 1960s estate that featured in the 2020 Booker Prize-winning novel Shuggie Bain, and was a known byword for deprivation before the £250m regeneration was approved, according to the local press.
Mr Livingstone describes how the cluster of 10 high-rise blocks was cut off from the city centre by a motorway built in the middle. After the stock transfer, he says, the towers were taken down and the area got a bridge connecting it to two of the city’s universities, its cathedral and main arterial route.
Despite “probably not” wanting to be chief executive when he moved to Onward, Mr Livingstone has taken on the role because “we do good in communities. I know we do. It’s the ability to do greater good over the next period of time – that’s what drives me.”
Mr Livingstone is originally from a mining family, and he has seen the impact of affordable housing on people’s health and life opportunities. It was the similarities between where he grew up and the post-industrial communities in the North West that drew him to leave Scotland.
“It felt like where I came from, and it felt like somewhere that I knew that the work I did would make a difference,” he says. “The communities I work with feel familiar to me. I recognise them.”
The father of four still maintains a link to Hamilton as a supporter of its football team, but has also got stuck into community life in Macclesfield over the past decade. The old mill town’s landscape feels familiar and is “suitably connected to big hills”, he says.
Outside of work, the former rugby player practises yoga and helps look after a community garden on Saturday mornings.
Mr Livingstone was a Labour town councillor for three years, including terms as deputy mayor and mayor of Macclesfield. He stood down when he became chief executive of Onward after judging it to be a conflict of interest.
Speaking of Labour, I’m keen to find out what Mr Livingstone thinks Mr Burnham’s elevation to prime minister could mean for housing. The former mayor of Greater Manchester has already pledged to move power and funding away from Westminster and to scale up council housebuilding to post-war levels.
Mr Livingstone expects the new prime minister will be rolling out more investment to the North’s post-industrial communities – like those Onward works with – which have been “left behind” by the current system where cash is distributed on the basis of growth.
He makes the economic argument for changing this: it will not only help bring down spending on welfare, temporary accommodation and health, but makes sense given that the North of England has one of the biggest economies in Europe.
On housing, Mr Livingstone says Mr Burnham has been “very clear” as mayor about it being central to taking the region and the country forward: “I don’t see any change.”
He highlights Mr Burnham’s work in pushing the sector in Greater Manchester to work more closely with health and adult social care through a tripartite agreement between the combined authority, the NHS and the region’s coalition of housing associations, Greater Manchester Housing Providers (GMHP), as well as better-known policies such as Housing First and the Good Landlords Charter.
This type of partnership work will be a “central stream” of how Onward will develop over time, Mr Livingstone says, as not only are the provider’s existing residents ageing, but new tenants tend to have more support needs given the general shortage of social homes and how these are allocated.
While Mr Burnham has referred to “council housebuilding” in his comms, Mr Livingstone says that as mayor, the new prime minister had a “very strong working relationship” with members of the GMHP, though he adds that “a lot of this relationship” was down to Charlie Norman, chief executive of MSV Housing and former GMHP chair.
Mr Livingstone has taken over a housing association that is relatively new. Onward was formed 15 years ago – as Symphony Housing – out of six landlords across its four counties. The aim of pooling resources was to unlock more investment capacity.
It has also come with challenges: a governance downgrade to G3 in 2016 led to the landlord abandoning its federated structure and centralising its management, leading to the exit of Cobalt, one of its subsidiaries.
The housing association has 42 separate neighbourhoods, and Mr Livingstone stresses the need to provide a consistent service across them. Existing residents and homes are also prioritised above new development when it comes to allocating funding.
“Our inheritance is that we’ve got strong financial leverage and capacity,” he says. “We do that on the basis of being very clear about retaining that balance between existing properties and development, so we will allocate funding for our existing homes and services first.”
But Mr Livingstone is clear that the housing association will need to grow and develop to bring in the income needed to invest in its properties.
“It’s the job I’m paid to do, to make that balance and judgement and juggle it,” he adds.
He believes that one of the advantages of his background as a quantity surveyor, which involved commercial management of property portfolios, has been his understanding of economics as well as what a home technically needs.
“It felt like where I came from, and it felt like somewhere that I knew that the work I did would make a difference”
Onward, like others in the sector, faces increased regulatory pressure to invest in homes and provide good services for tenants, through reforms such as Awaab’s Law, the revamped consumer standards regime and tenant satisfaction measures, and new deadlines for energy efficiency standards.
The housing association hasn’t yet been inspected as part of the consumer standards regime, but like other large landlords, it has been the subject of severe maladministration rulings by the Housing Ombudsman over the past few years, and has been forced to pay out compensation, apologise to residents and pledge to change its processes.
When I raise this, Mr Livingstone says “the fundamental lesson” Onward has learned from residents is that it needed to provide better-integrated services, and this is why it has brought its maintenance and environmental services in house.
This process has already taken two-and-a-half years and will be completed by summer 2027, he says. The change means it has employees who are “absolutely committed to working for our customers”, he says, as well as more visibility in its neighbourhoods and capacity to use data to target areas that need more resources.
Mr Livingstone adds that Onward is now receiving fewer severe maladministration rulings from the ombudsman than two years ago, although it is clear there is more work to do. The next part is complaint-handling and early intervention.
This is a “continued focus”, but there has already been some improvement. Senior managers now meet every Friday to discuss cases that could require intervention, and this is monitored by Mr Livingstone.
One of the ways the landlord is changing is by making greater use of technology. It is deploying predictive analytics to find tenants who need more support to sustain their tenancies or homes at risk of damp and mould, and is looking at using artificial intelligence to help automate processes such as rent collection so that resident-facing staff have more time with tenants.
Onward is also about to bring in a new housing management system this year that will link up its systems so staff can see how residents’ cases are progressing more easily, Mr Livingstone says.
And Onward is looking to grow: he says it has increased its development targets directly in response to the government’s Social and Affordable Homes Programme. The cash means that social homes are now viable in the North, where previously the low rents and grant rates meant the tenure did not stack up financially, he says.
The landlord now aims to build 6,500 homes over the next 10 years, a rate of around 650 homes per year. This would be a rise of 50% on current levels – its 355 completions in 2025-26 placed it 44th in Inside Housing’s list of the sector’s Biggest Builders.
The landlord has applied the 60% social rent target to its overall ambition, meaning it is aiming to build 3,900 of these homes by 2036. This would be a jump to around 390 per year, placing it within the top 10 landlords in the sector for social rent completions.
By comparison, over the past two years, less than a quarter of the homes it built were social rent. Onward’s previous partnership with Homes England for 3,000 homes included no general social rent and just 10% supported social housing tenures.
Bidding for the first round of strategic partnerships with Homes England closed in April, and information about the applications has been kept tightly under wraps as they are assessed.
Providers have been expecting to find out the results in late summer – although it is unclear whether this is still the goal given the change in prime minister. We know already that the programme has been oversubscribed as landlords have been asked to re-profile their bids.
“We’ll build more flats, because that’s the nature of what we’ll need to do to deliver the numbers”
Mr Livingstone reveals that Onward has applied to build 3,000 homes over the next four years as a strategic partner of Homes England. He confirms that the landlord has been asked to re-profile this “a bit” and admits that drawing down grant later is “not ideal”, but says this will not impact how many homes the landlord builds by 2030 because of the phasing of its developments.
The uptick in its targets will affect the type of home Onward builds, though, Mr Livingstone confirms.
In the past, Onward has predominantly developed houses, as its homes tend to be in towns two to three miles outside of cities, rather than in high-density areas.
“Probably, you’re going to find that that density will change,” Mr Livingstone tells Inside Housing. “We’ll build more flats, because that’s the nature of what we’ll need to do to deliver the numbers.”
Some of the new housing will also be going in Onward’s three major regeneration schemes. Hattersley, a big estate in Tameside, Greater Manchester, is coming to the end of its physical regeneration.
Another of the schemes is Queen Street in Preston. The scheme is still subject to consultation, but would include around 186 replacement homes and up to 380 new additions for which Onward has planning approval.
The landlord is working with the council and Homes England to find places for further development as part of a masterplan for the Stoneygate area.
Onward’s biggest project is Liverpool North, a collaboration with Liverpool City Region, the city council and fellow social landlord Torus. The 10-year scheme aims to build 10,000 homes spanning 5km between Bootle and the northern fringes of Liverpool.
It failed to make the shortlist for the government’s new towns last year, but work is still going to get it over the line behind the scenes, and Mr Livingstone took a call about it right before our chat.
He says the “ambitious” scheme is about pushing renewal into communities that are being “left behind” in the city and are disconnected from the centre – echoing the transformation he saw in Glasgow all those years ago. “That’s why we’re here, that’s why we exist,” he adds.
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