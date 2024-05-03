Onward’s strategy director leaves to set up new social housing consultancy practice

The new venture will also provide services across corporate communications, corporate planning, public affairs and social value.

He has been appointed managing director of Lexington North, where he will establish a new strategic communications practice focused on social housing.

Mr Loughenbury said: “After several tough years for social housing it is time for us to get back on the front foot, accelerating the positive difference we make in our communities and communicating this effectively to customers, partners and politicians.

“After four hugely enjoyable years in social housing the time was right for me to move back into consultancy. I’m looking forward to continuing working with friends across the sector to promote the vital work we do.”

Lexington currently supports the Homes for the North and Homes for the South West alliances, and has previously supported the G15 alliance and has experience working with registered providers across the country.