Onward’s strategy director leaves to set up new social housing consultancy practice

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
The director of strategy at Onward Homes has left his position to help set up a dedicated social housing practice at a major consultancy.
Rob Loughenbury has joined Lexington Communications after four years at the North West landlord.
He has been appointed managing director of Lexington North, where he will establish a new strategic communications practice focused on social housing.
The new venture will also provide services across corporate communications, corporate planning, public affairs and social value.
Mr Loughenbury said: “After several tough years for social housing it is time for us to get back on the front foot, accelerating the positive difference we make in our communities and communicating this effectively to customers, partners and politicians.
“After four hugely enjoyable years in social housing the time was right for me to move back into consultancy. I’m looking forward to continuing working with friends across the sector to promote the vital work we do.”
Lexington currently supports the Homes for the North and Homes for the South West alliances, and has previously supported the G15 alliance and has experience working with registered providers across the country.
Onward declined to comment on Mr Loughenbury’s departure. The Manchester-based landlord returned to a profit of £16.9m in 2022-23, after reporting a loss of £21.8m in the previous year.
The Manchester-based landlord’s latest accounts show a return to surplus despite impairments after a contractor went into liquidation.
Onward explained that its Lane End development was reviewed for impairment following the main contractor going into liquidation.
The scheme’s cost to complete and ultimate value resulted in an impairment of £2.1m.
The landlord’s annual deficit last year of £21.8m was due to loan breakage costs of £36.1m, and a £3.5m impairment, which were related to its former subsidiary Contour Homes, before it was amalgamated into the group.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories