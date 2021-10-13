Open alms: the almshouse charities building new homes

Almshouses: a few, often centuries-old homes dotted around the country. Blink and you might miss them.

Or will you? The numbers may be small: 30,000 almshouses across England and Wales provide low-cost housing for around 36,000 people who are mainly, but not exclusively, older. Yet in recent years, these charity-owned homes, the oldest dating from the 10th century, have been steadily growing in number.

“We would like to support almshouses to build another 5,000 [homes] between now and 2030”

Records are patchy, says Nick Phillips, chief executive of umbrella organisation The Almshouse Association, but he estimates that almshouse charities are today building between 700 and 800 new homes a year, up from just a few hundred annually 20 years ago. He wants to sustain that momentum. “We would like to support almshouses to build another 5,000 between now and 2030,” he says.

So what is behind the trend, how are today’s new almshouses taking shape – and being paid for – and are they offering something that other affordable housing providers do not?

Two key factors are driving development, Mr Phillips argues. “The first is that the demand for affordable, genuinely affordable, housing is growing,” he says. While that will surprise nobody, the nature of almshouses, often established with a lump sum from a generous benefactor, means this is the only type of housing they offer.

“Most almshouse documentation includes statements like, ‘living in an almshouse should not create greater hardship for residents’,” Mr Phillips explains. “So you have a weekly maintenance contribution based on the cost of running the almshouses and putting something aside, for example for a new roof. That comes in fairly close to [social rents]. Each charity sets its own [charge], but it is usually a very long way [below] the government’s definition of affordable rent at 80% of market levels.”