Orbit agrees £115m sustainable loan with major bank

The 46,500-home housing association said the interest margin on the revolving credit facility (RCF) will be linked to whether it hits targets on managing green spaces and on its social value programmes.

Jonathan Wallbank, finance director at Orbit, said the deal “exemplifies our rapid progression” on sustainability practices.

He also believes it “will enable us to continue building much-needed affordable homes and improving the energy efficiency of our existing homes, while delivering social value for our communities”.

The loan is Orbit’s second which is linked to sustainability criteria, after it took out a similar £100m RCF with Dutch bank ABN AMRO in April this year.