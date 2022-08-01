Orbit agrees zero-carbon homes deal with modular specialist Ilke

The 45,000-home landlord has entered into a land-led package deal with the Yorkshire-based firm on a 12.4 acre site in Hastings.

Eighty-four of the homes will be zero carbon, according to Ilke, meaning they will emit no operational emissions from electricity and heating. The properties will have air source heat pumps and solar panels, and the entire scheme will be gas free.

In June, Ilke revealed it was working with energy firm Octopus on an initiative to make homes entirely self-sufficient and pay nothing for energy.