Orbit agrees zero-carbon homes deal with modular specialist Ilke

Orbit has agreed its second partnership deal with modular housing specialist Ilke Homes, which will see 140 homes delivered on a site in Sussex, with more than half being branded as zero carbon.
The 45,000-home landlord has entered into a land-led package deal with the Yorkshire-based firm on a 12.4 acre site in Hastings.
Eighty-four of the homes will be zero carbon, according to Ilke, meaning they will emit no operational emissions from electricity and heating. The properties will have air source heat pumps and solar panels, and the entire scheme will be gas free.
In June, Ilke revealed it was working with energy firm Octopus on an initiative to make homes entirely self-sufficient and pay nothing for energy.
The scheme with Orbit is being delivered through Ilke’s full turnkey approach. The offsite firm secured the land and planning permission and once the homes are complete, they will be owned and managed by Orbit.
Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.
Half of the properties will be shared ownership and half affordable rent, ranging from one to four-bedroom homes. Work on site is expected to start later this year.
It comes two years after Orbit agreed its first deal with Ilke on a 25-home scheme in Warwickshire.
Private equity-backed Ilke is also working with a number of other registered providers, including Places for People, Stonewater, ReSI Homes, EMH Group and Jigsaw Homes.
Helen Moore, group director at Orbit, said: “The delivery of off-site modular homes, which boast energy-efficient and environmentally friendly credentials, aligns with our 2025 strategy to increase the number of affordable homes we deliver utilising modern methods of construction.”
Orbit is currently in merger talks with troubled Essex-based housing association Swan, with the tie-up due to complete in “late 2022”.
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