Orbit appoints new chief property officer from Travelodge

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Large housing association Orbit has recruited a new chief property officer from Travelodge.
Scott Rutherford joins the 46,000-home housing association after 25 years at the hotel chain, most recently as property services director.
At Travelodge, he was responsible for construction, maintenance, refurbishment and asset management across the UK and Spain.
At Orbit, Mr Rutherford will oversee asset management, repairs, maintenance, safety and estate management across the landlord’s homes.
He will also be responsible for key initiatives that support the delivery of Orbit’s Everyday Excellence programme and its overall 2030 strategy.
This will include the transformation of Orbit’s repairs service to deliver a ‘right first time’ experience for customers and supporting its decarbonisation journey by improving the energy efficiency of customers’ homes.
Mr Rutherford said: “I’m excited by Orbit’s commitment to provide the best possible experience for customers, and at the heart of this is providing safe, warm, affordable homes that our customers love.
“I am looking forward to joining the team and working with them, as well as our customers, to drive the positive property improvements that will ensure Orbit delivers high-quality and sustainable homes.”
Phil Andrew, chief executive of Orbit Group, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Scott to Orbit as our new chief property officer and member of the executive team.
“His deep understanding of property management from outside the sector and passion for driving positive change will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our services and make meaningful progress on our 2030 strategy, and strive to provide among the best customer experience of any housing association in the country.”
Mr Rutherford joins a number of new recruits at Orbit over the past 12 months. The housing association added two customers to its board to ensure residents are at the heart of strategic decision-making. Maxwell Doku and Sayo Ogundayo joined after an extensive recruitment outreach programme.
In October, Orbit appointed a new director of customer experience from outside the social housing sector to lead a resident-focused strategy. Nick Lygo-Baker will be responsible for developing and executing a customer experience strategy that will align with the housing association’s new corporate plan.
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