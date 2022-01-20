Orbit chair steps down

Baroness Blackstone, who joined Orbit’s board as chair in 2013, will be succeeded by existing board member and chair of Orbit’s treasury board David Weaver.

He will take up the position on 1 February.

Orbit owns and manages 45,000 homes across the Midlands and South and East of England.

It has plans to build more than 1,000 new homes in 2022, most of them social.

Baroness Blackstone said it has been an “enormous privilege and a huge pleasure” to serve as group chair, adding she is “delighted” that Mr Weaver is taking up the position.

Mr Weaver has been a board member since 2016 and chair of Orbit’s treasury board since 2018.

He has more than 34 years of experience in the financial services sector, worked extensively with public sector clients, and is an advisor to investment firm Strategic Value Partners.