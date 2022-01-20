Orbit chair steps down

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Orbit’s group board chair has retired after serving the maximum three terms.
Baroness Blackstone, who joined Orbit’s board as chair in 2013, will be succeeded by existing board member and chair of Orbit’s treasury board David Weaver.
He will take up the position on 1 February.
Orbit owns and manages 45,000 homes across the Midlands and South and East of England.
It has plans to build more than 1,000 new homes in 2022, most of them social.
Baroness Blackstone said it has been an “enormous privilege and a huge pleasure” to serve as group chair, adding she is “delighted” that Mr Weaver is taking up the position.
Mr Weaver has been a board member since 2016 and chair of Orbit’s treasury board since 2018.
He has more than 34 years of experience in the financial services sector, worked extensively with public sector clients, and is an advisor to investment firm Strategic Value Partners.
Baroness Blackstone said: “The UK’s housing shortage is one of the biggest challenges the country faces, and I am proud that over the past nine years, Orbit has grown to over 45,000 homes and now serves over 100,000 customers.
“In addition, Orbit has delivered 12,000 new homes and over £50m in community investment, helping to build homes and communities where people can thrive and achieve their full potential.”
Mark Hoyland, group chief executive of Orbit, thanked the outgoing chair for “counsel and valued support during the past nine years”.
He added: “Equally, I am delighted that David will be stepping into the chair role.
“David is passionate about our work to tackle the housing crisis and his extensive financial, technology and funding experience will be invaluable as we continue to deliver our Orbit 2025 strategy.”
Mr Weaver said Orbit has “flourished” under Baroness Blackstone’s leadership.
“I am driven to ensure our customers’ voices are heard and help shape what we do as we continue to build diverse, mixed communities with affordable housing at the core,” he said
Orbit’s latest published accounts revealed its post-tax surplus dipped 4% in the year up to March 2021 from £72.6m to £61.9m, as income from Right to Buy sales all but disappeared during the pandemic.
The landlord saw revenue rise by 9.6% from £323.5m to £354.6m for the year. Operating surplus fell from £130m to £112m.
Income from social housing lettings stood at £229.2m – up slightly from £221.9m in 2020.
The number of properties the landlord manages grew by nearly 1,000, with 848 new homes built. This was nearly half the amount delivered the year before, but Orbit said this was a result of the pandemic forcing them to close construction sites.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive news of sector appointments straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories