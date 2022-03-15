Orbit completes £22m deal to transfer 180 homes to another housing association

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Orbit Group has agreed a £22m deal with another housing association to transfer 180 properties.
The deal with PA Housing, a 5,300-home landlord, is made up of 140 general needs homes, 12 shared ownership homes, 13 supported houses and 15 owner-occupied properties in Elmbridge, Surrey.
Ian Watts, executive director of customer services at PA, said the deal with Orbit would allow the landlord to continue to grow its presence in Elmbridge.
He added: “We have worked well with Orbit to ensure the transfer is smooth and we are delighted to welcome our new customers, especially as many are already familiar with us as an established local housing provider.”
PA announced in May last year that it had abandoned plans for a merger with Accent, which would have created a 43,000-home landlord.
Orbit was supported in the deal by real estate advisors JLL and Anthony Collins Solicitors throughout the process.
Paul Richards, group director of customer and communities at Orbit, said the deal had attracted “significant market interest”.
He said: “We’re delighted to have agreed this transfer with PA Housing as part of our portfolio densification strategy, driving operational efficiencies for Orbit and supporting the delivery of more affordable new homes.
“As a sector-leading developer of affordable homes, the proceeds of this deal will help fund much-needed homes in our key operational areas and support increased investment in our existing properties, supporting our mission to build thriving communities.”
In January, Orbit announced its group board chair, Baroness Blackstone, will retire after being in the role for three terms.
She was succeeded by existing board member and chair of the treasury board David Weaver, who took up the position on 1 February.
Orbit revealed its own merger talks in December last year with Swan, on the day that the latter was rated non-compliant on governance and financial viability by the Regulator of Social Housing.
This is the latest high-profile stock acquisition deal in the sector, after PA struck a deal with One Housing to buy 363 of its homes.
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