Orbit completes £22m deal to transfer 180 homes to another housing association

The deal with PA Housing, a 5,300-home landlord, is made up of 140 general needs homes, 12 shared ownership homes, 13 supported houses and 15 owner-occupied properties in Elmbridge, Surrey.

Ian Watts, executive director of customer services at PA, said the deal with Orbit would allow the landlord to continue to grow its presence in Elmbridge.

He added: “We have worked well with Orbit to ensure the transfer is smooth and we are delighted to welcome our new customers, especially as many are already familiar with us as an established local housing provider.”

PA announced in May last year that it had abandoned plans for a merger with Accent, which would have created a 43,000-home landlord.