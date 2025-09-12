Orbit ‘felt the impact’ of maintenance and safety costs in latest trading update

Large Midlands landlord Orbit has reported a fall in surplus, as it “felt the impact” of higher maintenance costs and put aside millions to fix safety issues #UKhousing

The higher costs reflected heavy investment in its stock, and Orbit said its margin was also affected by inflation across its cost base.

The group said its operating costs increased by 11.7%, to £238m, as a rise in maintenance costs squeezed its margin.

The 47,000-home social landlord’s surplus for the year fell to £47.9m in the year that ended on 31 March 2025, down from £54.9m last year, although turnover and sales increased over the same period.

It had to set aside £3.6m for remediation works, after a review of its complex buildings found the need for work to fix safety issues.

However, turnover was higher year on year, at £408m, driven by the annual statutory rent increase. Property sales generated £100m, thanks to a strong market for shared ownership.

The landlord increased overall sales by more than 30% this year, completing the sale of 391 properties in July to Legal & General Affordable Homes for nearly £35m.

In the year 2024-25, the landlord delivered 901 new homes, marginally under its target of 929 due to planning delays.

Of these, 399 were affordable rented properties and 382 were new shared ownership properties.

Orbit reported an investment of £149m in improving and maintaining its existing homes and made progress in improving the energy efficiency of its homes.

The landlord said 87.8% of its homes now had an Energy Performance Certificate rating of Band C or above, and work was well underway to complete energy-efficiency improvements on a further 347 properties under Wave 2.1 of the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund.