Orbit in merger talks with Swan as latter rated non-compliant

In a stock market update this morning, Orbit said: “The boards of Orbit Group and Swan Housing Association are today announcing that they are in discussions to form a partnership.”

It added that it acknowledged the matters raised in the regulatory judgement and that it is now working with Swan on the findings.

A merger of the two housing associations would create a 60,000-home organisation. It is expected that the transaction will complete late next year.

It comes as the RSH announced today that Swan has been given a rating of G3/V3, meaning it is non-compliant with both the governance and financial viability standards.