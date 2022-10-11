Orbit lent troubled Swan £40m before merger talks broke down

In its latest update to the stock market, Swan revealed that Orbit had advanced the association a secured loan of £25m, which was subsequently increased to £40m in March 2022, after merger talks were announced in December last year.

During the merger process, an audit of Swan’s 2021/22 accounts by Grant Thornton revealed a potential annual impairment of £178.4m in relation to its development plans.

The auditor said it had “insufficient assurance” on the level of impairment and that the landlord remains a “going concern” on the basis of a merger.

Inside Housing reported last week Swan was one of three landlords that had announced they would be submitting their financial accounts late to the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) this year.

The trading update revealed that talks with auditors about the timing of the signing of the audited accounts and the wording in the auditor’s report are still continuing.