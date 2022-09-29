Orbit merger talks with Swan end after ‘lengthy due diligence process’

“This includes the identification of a significant adverse variance in its future development costs, largely due to the ineffective management of its development programme and its development subsidiary,” the regulator said.

Swan is currently under “intensive regulatory engagement”.

At the time, 45,000-home Orbit acknowledged Swan’s regulatory judgement and said the organisations were working together on the findings.

In May, Swan pulled out of a partnership with G15 landlord Catalyst to deliver 359 shared ownership homes on an industrial site in east London.

Later that month it emerged that it had breached the Home Standard after it was found to have around 1,500 overdue fire safety remedial actions.