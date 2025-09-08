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Orbit promotes regional manager to newly created role

News08.09.25by Stephen Delahunty

Housing association Orbit has promoted a regional managing director to chief development officer.

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Brian Neary
Brian Neary: “I am incredibly proud to be given the opportunity to lead the development business”
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LinkedIn IHOrbit promotes regional manager to newly created role #UKhousing
LinkedIn IHHousing association Orbit has promoted a regional managing director to chief development officer #UKhousing

Brian Nearney will take on the newly created position after leaving his role at Orbit Homes Midlands and South.

He has decades of experience in residential development, having held senior leadership roles at publicly listed house builders and developers before joining Orbit in 2022.

As regional manager, Mr Nearney oversaw the successful delivery of new homes and regeneration projects across the region, the Midlands-based landlord said.

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Prior to this, he also served as the commercial director at the University of Cambridge, where he was responsible for its extensive development and housebuilding programme and land strategy.

Mr Nearney said: “I am incredibly proud to be given the opportunity to lead the development business and steer it through this exciting next stage of growth.

“Orbit is extremely well positioned to deliver new affordable homes across our operating regions, and I’ll be supported by a highly capable management team.

“I look forward to continuing to work with Homes England as a strategic partner, along with local authorities, landowners and house builders as we continue to deliver our affordable homes and regeneration programmes at pace.”

It appears to be Orbit’s latest senior appointment since Scott Rutherford joined the 46,000-home association as chief property officer from Travelodge in June.

Mr Nearney will lead Orbit’s development team, which marks the landlord’s increased integration of new housebuilding with its wider organisational goals, including those set out in its 2030 new homes strategy.

The strategy aims to build and regenerate more than 5,700 new homes, improve customer experience through a new customer journey and become net zero carbon by the end of the decade.

As a member of Orbit’s executive team, he will report directly to group chief executive Phil Andrew.

Mr Andrew said: “This is a well-deserved promotion that recognises Brian’s outstanding contribution to Orbit.

“Brian is passionate about delivering high-quality, sustainable, inclusive homes and creating lasting social value.

“His in-depth industry knowledge, operational expertise and leadership skills make him well placed to drive Orbit’s development objectives forward.”

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DevelopmentEast MidlandsHousing Association/RPPeopleWest Midlands
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