Orbit promotes regional manager to newly created role

As regional manager, Mr Nearney oversaw the successful delivery of new homes and regeneration projects across the region, the Midlands-based landlord said.

He has decades of experience in residential development, having held senior leadership roles at publicly listed house builders and developers before joining Orbit in 2022.

Brian Nearney will take on the newly created position after leaving his role at Orbit Homes Midlands and South.

Prior to this, he also served as the commercial director at the University of Cambridge, where he was responsible for its extensive development and housebuilding programme and land strategy.

Mr Nearney said: “I am incredibly proud to be given the opportunity to lead the development business and steer it through this exciting next stage of growth.

“Orbit is extremely well positioned to deliver new affordable homes across our operating regions, and I’ll be supported by a highly capable management team.

“I look forward to continuing to work with Homes England as a strategic partner, along with local authorities, landowners and house builders as we continue to deliver our affordable homes and regeneration programmes at pace.”

It appears to be Orbit’s latest senior appointment since Scott Rutherford joined the 46,000-home association as chief property officer from Travelodge in June.