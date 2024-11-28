Orbit reveals drop in surplus as spend on homes rose by a third

The 47,000-home association posted a surplus of £18.7m in the six months to the end of September, compared with £22m in the same period last year.

It came despite Orbit’s turnover rising 4% in the half year to £196m.

In a filing, the landlord revealed it spent £57.7m on improving homes and boosting the energy efficiency in the six months, up by a third on last year’s figure of £43.4m.

Orbit said 86% of its homes now have an Energy Performance Certificate rating of C or higher. It also “extensively refurbished” two independent living schemes.