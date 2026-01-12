Orbit secures £195m from major bank to retrofit existing stock and build new homes

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Housing association Orbit has secured a £195m funding package from Lloyds to upgrade the energy efficiency of thousands of social homes across the Midlands, East and South East of England.
The Coventry-based landlord said it will invest the funds in ensuring all its homes achieve an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of C or above by 2030.
This includes improving insulation and installing energy-efficient measures to reduce carbon emissions. The landlord will also use the funding to develop new properties.
Under the deal, Orbit’s existing facility has been increased to £90m, structured as a sustainability-linked loan to provide greater financial flexibility for its investment plans.
The package also includes a £30m retrofit loan partially guaranteed by the National Wealth Fund, to support Orbit’s energy efficiency programme.
The retrofit loan forms part of Lloyds Banking Group’s broader £500m commitment to support social housing retrofit.
Last year, Lloyds delivered £210m in loans to social landlords under the pledge, with Peabody securing £60m in July and SNG £100m in August.
In October, Lloyds also agreed to lend landlord Vivid £50m to fund the sustainable retrofit of around 2,000 homes across Hampshire, Surrey, Berkshire and West Sussex.
The final element of the latest deal with Orbit is a £75m package from Scottish Widows, which combines existing debt with new funding and extends the term to provide Orbit with long-term certainty and flexibility.
Anthony Homan, finance director of corporate finance and group reporting at Orbit, said: “We are delighted to be working with Lloyds Banking Group and the National Wealth Fund.
“This arrangement will support us in continuing to provide good-quality, energy-efficient, affordable and safe homes, while continuing our drive to create inclusive and sustainable neighbourhoods so more people have a good-quality home that they can afford, in a place that they are proud to live.”
Jess Tomlinson, global head of real estate and housing at Lloyds Banking Group, said: “This finance agreement demonstrates how we can bring the full strength of Lloyds Banking Group to support clients like Orbit.
“By combining our banking and long-term investment expertise, we’re helping the sector deliver more sustainable homes and improve the living experience for residents.”
Stuart Nivison, head of portfolio management at the National Wealth Fund, said: “We’re pleased to see Orbit secure this latest finance package to deliver more energy-efficient homes for its residents across the UK.
“Financial guarantees provided by the National Wealth Fund are ensuring that lenders like Lloyds can continue to help registered providers access the financing that they need to deliver homes fit for the future.”
Sign up to Inside Housing’s weekly Development and Finance newsletter, featuring a round-up of business, development and regeneration news and analysis.
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters.
Related stories