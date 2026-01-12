Orbit secures £195m from major bank to retrofit existing stock and build new homes

The Coventry-based landlord said it will invest the funds in ensuring all its homes achieve an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of C or above by 2030.

This includes improving insulation and installing energy-efficient measures to reduce carbon emissions. The landlord will also use the funding to develop new properties.

Under the deal, Orbit’s existing facility has been increased to £90m, structured as a sustainability-linked loan to provide greater financial flexibility for its investment plans.

The package also includes a £30m retrofit loan partially guaranteed by the National Wealth Fund, to support Orbit’s energy efficiency programme.