Orbit sees surplus hit by reduced sales and interest costs as it ups spending on damp and mould work

The social landlord’s overall surplus fell by 39% to £54.9m in the year that ended on 31 March 2024.

The reduction in property sales was “split broadly evenly” between shared ownership and market sales, which were £22m and £24m lower, respectively.

Interest costs increased by £5.1m during the period, reaching £54.6m, as a result of an increase in drawn debt of £92m to fund Orbit’s development and capital programmes.

It delivered 870 properties and invested £232.2m in developing new homes.

The impact of an ombudsman-ordered review into Orbit’s approach to damp and mould was clear, with operating costs experiencing “significant pressure” in 2023-24 as spending on repairs and maintenance rose by £11.2m to £57.7m.