Orbit sets carbon-neutral goal for 2030 in new environmental sustainability plan

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Housing association Orbit has launched an environmental sustainability programme to support its journey to net zero, with new targets for 2030 and 2050.
In its updated sustainability strategy, the 46,000-home landlord launched a plan called Orbit Earth.
Targets include becoming carbon neutral in its operations by 2030 and net zero carbon across all areas before 2050. It also aims to become net zero carbon in its housing and supply chain before 2050, and, by 2030, for 30% of its outdoor spaces to enable nature’s recovery.
The climate action programme will focus on the enhancement of outdoor spaces to improve the quality of natural resources, and the sustainable consumption of resources, materials and products.
It has set targets to reduce avoidable waste by 15% per direct build plot by 2030, and send zero non-hazardous waste to landfill or incineration by 2030.
There are additional goals to reduce its direct emissions by 50% by 2030 against a 2018-19 baseline and offset the remainder. As of March this year, Orbit had already reduced emissions by 36%.
After identifying that two-thirds of its greenhouse gas emissions originate from its supply chain, the Midlands-based landlord also ensured that all its strategic partners set out their own net zero carbon commitments by this year. More than 60% of supplier expenditure is already covered by a net zero carbon commitment.
Social landlord WHG set a target this week to reach net zero by 2050, after outlining a £55.5m investment in energy-efficiency improvements and modernisation measures.
Orbit has also identified overheating and surface-water flooding as the primary climate risks affecting its customers’ homes. Therefore, it will form a climate adaptation plan between now and 2030.
Its development and existing stock plans will target 5,008 new affordable homes by 2030, with 100% of its properties having an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of Band C or above. Currently, 87.8% of the housing provider’s homes are ranked EPC C or above, and it is building new homes to EPC B or higher.
Over the coming years, the landlord will develop a model for green spaces, biodiversity metrics and a certification programme for the sector.
Afzal Ismail, chief regulatory and governance officer and chair of Orbit’s sustainability steering group, said: “Since we launched our sustainability strategy in 2023, much has changed.
“Globally, we face a mounting climate emergency, with rising greenhouse gas emissions, record-breaking temperatures and lower rainfall, and within the UK, the cost of living and housing crises remain very real.
“We understand that the impact of our work extends beyond the walls of our homes and recognise we must be agile in our approach if we are to maximise the progress we can make, both for our customers and society as a whole.
“We’ve therefore also revised our targets in some areas, where we have either already exceeded the targets set, or to better align with our 2030 strategy and the journey of positive improvement we are on.”
Orbit has already launched its environmental sustainability skills for managers course, reportedly the first in-house training of its kind in the social housing sector, developed by the Institute of Environmental Management and Assessment. The course aims to provide a broad understanding of environmental sustainability principles and the skills needed to implement positive environmental change.
Much of the sector is looking for ways to finance energy-efficient improvements. Last month, Bromford Flagship issued its first £300m sustainable bond after strong investor demand.
However, a survey in July found that sustainability-linked loans do not always give housing associations cost benefits that are “proportionate” to the work required to monitor and report against targets.
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