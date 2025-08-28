Orbit sets carbon-neutral goal for 2030 in new environmental sustainability plan

Housing association Orbit has launched an environmental sustainability programme to support its journey to net zero, with new targets for 2030 and 2050 #UKhousing

It has set targets to reduce avoidable waste by 15% per direct build plot by 2030, and send zero non-hazardous waste to landfill or incineration by 2030.

The climate action programme will focus on the enhancement of outdoor spaces to improve the quality of natural resources, and the sustainable consumption of resources, materials and products.

Targets include becoming carbon neutral in its operations by 2030 and net zero carbon across all areas before 2050. It also aims to become net zero carbon in its housing and supply chain before 2050, and, by 2030, for 30% of its outdoor spaces to enable nature’s recovery.

There are additional goals to reduce its direct emissions by 50% by 2030 against a 2018-19 baseline and offset the remainder. As of March this year, Orbit had already reduced emissions by 36%.

After identifying that two-thirds of its greenhouse gas emissions originate from its supply chain, the Midlands-based landlord also ensured that all its strategic partners set out their own net zero carbon commitments by this year. More than 60% of supplier expenditure is already covered by a net zero carbon commitment.

Social landlord WHG set a target this week to reach net zero by 2050, after outlining a £55.5m investment in energy-efficiency improvements and modernisation measures.

Orbit has also identified overheating and surface-water flooding as the primary climate risks affecting its customers’ homes. Therefore, it will form a climate adaptation plan between now and 2030.

Its development and existing stock plans will target 5,008 new affordable homes by 2030, with 100% of its properties having an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of Band C or above. Currently, 87.8% of the housing provider’s homes are ranked EPC C or above, and it is building new homes to EPC B or higher.