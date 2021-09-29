Orbit’s surplus dips as Right to Buy sales dry up

Voluntary Right to Buy sales fell from £20m in 2020 to only £700,000 in the latest results, which contributed to the halving of fixed asset sale income from £45.4m in 2020 to £21.9m in the latest results.

In its results, Orbit said: “Last year’s exceptional £45m of profits from fixed asset sales was boosted by £19m as a result of the Voluntary Right to Buy initiative, delivering 161 completions compared to just 10 completions and £0.7 million in the current year.”

The landlord saw revenues rise by 9.6% from £323.5m to £354.6m for the year. Operating surplus fell from £130m to £112m.

The cost of sales grew from £78.4m to £100.8m in the 12 months to 31 march 2021, with operating margin falling from 40% to 31.5% in this year’s results.

Income from social housing lettings stood at £229.2m, up marginally from £221.9m in 2020. Income from developments for sale stood at £78.7m, with cost of sales counting for £67.4, allowing for a profit of £11.3m. Orbit posted sales of £51.5m and a profit of £8.1m in 2020.