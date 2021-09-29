Orbit’s surplus dips as Right to Buy sales dry up

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Orbit Group has seen its post-tax surplus dip by 14% from £72.6m to £61.9m as income from Right to Buy sales all but disappeared during the pandemic, the housing association’s latest results have revealed.
Voluntary Right to Buy sales fell from £20m in 2020 to only £700,000 in the latest results, which contributed to the halving of fixed asset sale income from £45.4m in 2020 to £21.9m in the latest results.
In its results, Orbit said: “Last year’s exceptional £45m of profits from fixed asset sales was boosted by £19m as a result of the Voluntary Right to Buy initiative, delivering 161 completions compared to just 10 completions and £0.7 million in the current year.”
The landlord saw revenues rise by 9.6% from £323.5m to £354.6m for the year. Operating surplus fell from £130m to £112m.
The cost of sales grew from £78.4m to £100.8m in the 12 months to 31 march 2021, with operating margin falling from 40% to 31.5% in this year’s results.
Income from social housing lettings stood at £229.2m, up marginally from £221.9m in 2020. Income from developments for sale stood at £78.7m, with cost of sales counting for £67.4, allowing for a profit of £11.3m. Orbit posted sales of £51.5m and a profit of £8.1m in 2020.
In terms of development, Orbit recommitted to building 6,500 new homes over the next five years. The annual report stated that the number of properties under management rose by from 44,753 to 45,702 in the year, with 848 new homes built. The number was lower than the 1,520 built in the previous year.
Debt per home stood at £45,800, up from £39,700 the previous year. Home occupancy stood at 97.8%, with rent collection standing at 100.5% as the housing association reduced its arrears during the financial year.
Despite surplus dipping by 14% over the year, Orbit posted an upbeat assessment of its performance over the year, noting that a £300m bond had enticed significant investor interest.
The association’s annual report also noted the work done to alleviate tenant issues during the pandemic.
Orbit created a £150,000 COVID-19 recovery fund to support community groups during the pandemic, which allocated cash to home-learning kits for children and parents as well as supporting mental health and foodbanks.
The coronavirus pandemic also changed the way that Orbit operated. The housing association explained: “The changing landscape driven by the COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated that we are able to operate efficiently with an agile working business model, resulting in over 850 colleagues signing up to work from home on a longer-term basis, only travelling to the office for collaboration.
“As a result, a considered review of our office strategy has resulted in the closure of two of our offices during the year and an existing office space replaced with new collaboration spaces, which reflects our new way of working.”
Total revenue reserves stood at £740m, up from £689m in 2020.
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