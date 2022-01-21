Others must help pay for cladding work, developers tell Gove following talks

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House builders have told the government that they must not be the only ones to pay for cladding remediation, as talks begin between developers and the housing secretary regarding his building safety plans.
Following a crunch summit with Michael Gove yesterday, the sector’s largest developers said that freeholders and the companies which sold combustible materials must help shoulder the burden of remediation costs.
Last week, Mr Gove unveiled a new plan that will see developers forced to foot a £4bn bill for the remediation of cladding on medium-rise blocks.
The housing secretary pledged to attend a series of roundtables with the sector over the coming week, but warned if developers do not sign up to the plan by the end of March, he may legislate to force them to cough up the huge sum.
Immediately following the announcement, all of the UK’s largest house builders saw their shares take a significant hit.
Stewart Baseley, executive chair of the Home Builders Federation, said he had made his organisation’s position clear during the “constructive” meeting with Mr Gove.
He said: “We absolutely agree that leaseholders should not have to pay to remediate buildings. However, we firmly believe that any further solutions must be proportionate, take into account the significant commitments made by industry so far, and involve other companies, sectors and organisations who are outside the scope of the Residential Property Developers Tax.”
The Residential Property Developers Tax, first announced in February last year, will apply to residential developers with annual profits of more than £25m and is designed to raise £2bn over the next decade to help the government fund the post-Grenfell building safety crisis.
In the meeting on Thursday, Mr Basely said he pointed out that members had already spent or committed almost £1bn to remediate affected buildings.
They have also inspected buildings in which they had an interest going back over many years and are acting to put right defects found, he said.
He added: “As we made clear to government, we do not believe it should fall to responsible UK house builders to fund the remediation of buildings built by foreign companies, developers no longer trading or other parties.
“We are also keen to see the discussions widened out to include other bodies, not least freeholders and the materials providers who designed, tested and sold materials that developers purchased in good faith.”
Mr Basely also called for clear leadership to help understand what remediation work must be undertaken to resolve issues for residents quickly and simply.
A Department for Levelling-Up, Housing and Communities spokesperson said: “The secretary of state set out the government’s expectations for industry to cover the costs of fixing unsafe buildings and he reiterated that nothing was off the table.
“Yesterday’s roundtable was attended by senior executives from the country’s biggest developers, and these representatives agreed leaseholders should not pay.
“We continue to engage with them to ensure they deliver a fully funded action plan by early March.”
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