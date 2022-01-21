Others must help pay for cladding work, developers tell Gove following talks

Following a crunch summit with Michael Gove yesterday, the sector’s largest developers said that freeholders and the companies which sold combustible materials must help shoulder the burden of remediation costs.

Last week, Mr Gove unveiled a new plan that will see developers forced to foot a £4bn bill for the remediation of cladding on medium-rise blocks.

The housing secretary pledged to attend a series of roundtables with the sector over the coming week, but warned if developers do not sign up to the plan by the end of March, he may legislate to force them to cough up the huge sum.

Immediately following the announcement, all of the UK’s largest house builders saw their shares take a significant hit.

Stewart Baseley, executive chair of the Home Builders Federation, said he had made his organisation’s position clear during the “constructive” meeting with Mr Gove.