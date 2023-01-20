Our approach to improving efficiency and tenant satisfaction

Off the back of its merger with Optivo, Paul Hackett explains how Southern Housing’s four-pronged approach will help the housing association improve tenant satisfaction and efficiency #UKhousing

In recent times, housing associations have resorted to the two ‘Cs’: cost-cutting and cross-subsidy. However, the evidence suggests that neither is viable now. Cuts are far more elusive than they were in 2016 when then-chancellor George Osborne imposed his four-year rent reduction.

Whether or not we enter a recession, housing associations are caught between anxious residents and an accelerating wave of contractor insolvencies. Add to this the sector’s substantial fire safety and decarbonisation costs, and it’s not exactly a recipe for new year prosperity.

Nevertheless, as 2023 gets underway, there is no avoiding the challenges facing housing associations and our residents. While rents – our main income – are set to rise, double-digit inflation means rent increases will not match rising costs.

A new year typically brings optimism and anticipation. This is a sentiment shared by us at Southern Housing, with last month’s successful merger with Optivo behind us.

We have already harvested the low-hanging fruits. Inflation is high, and expenditure on existing homes must increase to fund building safety, decarbonisation, and damp and mould eradication. The consequences of failure, lest we forget, can be tragic.

For housing associations, cross-subsidy has meant using outright sales income to sustain underfunded affordable housing delivery. Now we see larger associations – the biggest developers – reaching their affordable credit limits while caution towards market-exposed development grows. Many economists predict the UK will suffer the deepest and longest downturn in the G7. House prices are falling.

Are we surprised that dozens of associations have seen their financial viability and credit ratings downgraded by the regulator and Moody’s respectively? Few boards are likely to decide now is the time to ramp up sales activity.

For us, a merger felt like the most rational response to the complex challenges ahead, using scale and density to enhance resilience and improve local services.

“Closeness helps us join the dots, reducing the risk of overlooking vulnerable residents and improving referrals to our tenancy sustainment teams”

Rather than accelerate development in the short to medium term, we plan to invest more in existing homes and services, tackle building safety and improve environmental efficiency. We plan to build more from 2026 when, we believe, the economy will pick up.

The sector is diverse and each association will develop its own solutions, but here is our four-pronged approach to improve satisfaction and efficiency.

First, we’ll act upon feedback from residents.

Having worked alongside residents for 30 years, I value their insights and experience. Plus, research has shown that involving residents in governance and service design reduces waste and improves satisfaction. We have appointed four residents to Southern Housing’s board and are recruiting to our new resident governance structure, which was co-designed with residents.