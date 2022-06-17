Our bill will allow tenants to hold landlords to account

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Minister Eddie Hughes sets out how the government hopes the Social Housing Regulation Bill will take a “wrecking ball” to the current system and shift power into the hands of tenants
Having a secure home to live in is the British dream, but for too many people that dream has become a nightmare. The Grenfell tragedy exposed in the harshest possible way questions of the current state of social housing in this country, about the accessibility, affordability and – at times – dire quality.
It also asked a fundamental and long-ignored question: what’s the impact on the lives of those who call these places home?
After years in which people have had to put up with poor-quality housing, years in which complaints fell on deaf ears, years in which people felt powerless and unable to hold their landlord to any sort of standards – change has finally arrived.
Regular readers of Inside Housing will know that not all landlords are born equal. Many do right by their tenants. But many do not.
The reality is that these issues long predated the Grenfell tragedy. And I believe those same readers could testify as to how badly we need legislation to upend that outdated status quo.
I am proud to say that is exactly what the Social Housing Regulation Bill – introduced at the start of June – is going to do. Through this bill we can take a wrecking ball to the old model and finally shift meaningful power into the hands of tenants.
“The largest landlords will have to give iron-clad assurances that standards are being upheld through a new inspection regime”
The principle that underscores the whole bill is a simple one: it is about respect. Before I got into politics, while I was on the backbenches and now – as the minister responsible for improving the lives of people in social housing – I have always believed that social housing tenants deserve respect, and have campaigned for their rights to be backed up by legislation.
But you’d be within your rights to say “I’ve heard all this a million times before”. What is actually going to change?
Well, the most obvious place to start is complaints.
Through this bill, tenants are actually going to be able to hold their landlords to account and demand transparency.
The largest landlords will have to give iron-clad assurances that standards are being upheld through a new inspection regime. Meanwhile, the Housing Ombudsman is going to be stepping up its efforts to make sure tenants know their rights and, more importantly, know how to exercise them.
Social housing tenants will not only be able to see how their landlord is performing and who is responsible for complying with health and safety requirements; they will also be able to rate their management.
And if those powers do not yield the desired results, tenants will have the right to request information from their landlord in the same way that you could from the government under the Freedom of Information Act.
If that landlord fails to meet the standards tenants should rightly expect, the government will name and shame them – on the government website, on social media and in the media – until they change their ways.
And for those tenants who are interested in being part of reforms to the system, they now have the opportunity to be part of a resident panel. Made up of 250 tenants, this panel will give a megaphone to social housing tenants and help us make sure their voices are heard loud and clear not only by this government, but also by future governments of all political stripes.
“Just as everyone should have access to decent healthcare, so they should to decent housing. The Grenfell tragedy showed us that this expectation was out of sync with reality”
But while much of our immediate focus is on social housing, we are absolutely and equally clear that renters across the board deserve a better, fairer deal. In the Queen’s Speech, when we outlined our bold legislative agenda for the next year, I am proud we confirmed that the government is going to bring forward the Renters Reform Bill.
And through that bill we are going to make sweeping changes in favour of private renters and reduce the number of non-decent rented homes by 50% by 2030 – applying the Decent Homes Standard to the private rented sector for the first time ever and consigning Section 21 ‘no fault’ evictions to history.
Just as everyone should have access to decent healthcare, so they should to decent housing. The Grenfell tragedy showed us that this expectation was out of sync with reality and threw into sharp focus what has gone wrong with social housing in the UK in recent decades.
This government promised to fix that broken system. The Social Housing Regulation Bill now winding its way through parliament will help us do precisely that.
Eddie Hughes, minister for homelessness and rough sleeping
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