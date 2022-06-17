Our bill will allow tenants to hold landlords to account

Eddie Hughes says that the Social Housing Regulation Bill will take a “wrecking ball” to the current system (picture: Alamy)

Eddie Hughes says that the Social Housing Regulation Bill will take a “wrecking ball” to the current system (picture: Alamy)

“Through this [Social Housing Regulation] Bill we can take a wrecking ball to the old model and finally shift meaningful power into the hands of tenants,” says @EddieHughes4WN #UKhousing

.@EddieHughes4WN argues that the Social Housing Regulation Bill is a “wrecking ball” that will upend the status quo and put power in the hands of social housing tenants #UKhousing

After years in which people have had to put up with poor-quality housing, years in which complaints fell on deaf ears, years in which people felt powerless and unable to hold their landlord to any sort of standards – change has finally arrived.

It also asked a fundamental and long-ignored question: what’s the impact on the lives of those who call these places home?

Having a secure home to live in is the British dream, but for too many people that dream has become a nightmare. The Grenfell tragedy exposed in the harshest possible way questions of the current state of social housing in this country, about the accessibility, affordability and – at times – dire quality.

Regular readers of Inside Housing will know that not all landlords are born equal. Many do right by their tenants. But many do not.

The reality is that these issues long predated the Grenfell tragedy. And I believe those same readers could testify as to how badly we need legislation to upend that outdated status quo.

I am proud to say that is exactly what the Social Housing Regulation Bill – introduced at the start of June – is going to do. Through this bill we can take a wrecking ball to the old model and finally shift meaningful power into the hands of tenants.

“The largest landlords will have to give iron-clad assurances that standards are being upheld through a new inspection regime”

The principle that underscores the whole bill is a simple one: it is about respect. Before I got into politics, while I was on the backbenches and now – as the minister responsible for improving the lives of people in social housing – I have always believed that social housing tenants deserve respect, and have campaigned for their rights to be backed up by legislation.

But you’d be within your rights to say “I’ve heard all this a million times before”. What is actually going to change?

Well, the most obvious place to start is complaints.

Through this bill, tenants are actually going to be able to hold their landlords to account and demand transparency.

The largest landlords will have to give iron-clad assurances that standards are being upheld through a new inspection regime. Meanwhile, the Housing Ombudsman is going to be stepping up its efforts to make sure tenants know their rights and, more importantly, know how to exercise them.