Our council’s new approach to working with housing associations

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Our new Housing Compact is a bold and collaborative model of affordable housing for our borough, writes Ahsan Khan, deputy leader and cabinet member for housing and regeneration, Waltham Forest
In a time of stretched budgets, rising demand and growing complexity in the housing sector, partnership working is more important than ever. That is why in the London borough of Waltham Forest we have developed our second Housing Compact 2024–2029 with our Register Providers.
This is a bold, collaborative and forward-looking model of affordable housing for our respective tenants, leaseholders and shared owners. With over 17,500 homes in our borough managed by registered providers, which is circa some 5,500 more homes than the council’s housing stock, it is essential that all providers work together to deliver a shared vision and outcomes for the borough.
Launched in 2019, Waltham Forest’s first compact brought together nearly 30 registered providers working to a single, unified framework. Our initial mission was to align efforts, share strengths, and deliver better outcomes for tenants. Since then, the compact has adapted to a global pandemic, a cost-of-living crisis, and sweeping changes to building safety legislation. The tragic death of Awaab Ishak in 2020 also cast a stark light on the dangers of damp and mould, reinforcing the urgency of our partnership work.
What makes our compact unique in the sector is the level of engagement we have seen between registered providers and the local authority and the commitment to genuine partnership. This is not just about pooling resources – it is about aligning visions. By working together, housing associations and the council have been able to improve the supply, quality, and consistency of housing services across Waltham Forest.
At the heart of the compact is a place-based strategy. All partners work toward common goals, with a shared vision for the borough’s housing future, reducing duplication and maximising impact. In a time of financial constraint, this kind of collaboration is not just helpful – it is essential. It ensures that every pound spent goes further, and that residents receive more joined-up, effective services. This approach has already delivered tangible results, including over 1,100 new affordable homes in its first phase.
“In a time of financial constraint, this kind of collaboration is not just helpful – it is essential”
The compact also promotes local innovation by bringing together a diverse group of partners, as we create space for fresh thinking, exchanging ideas and shared learning of best practice. Recent initiatives include ‘lunch and learn’ sessions open to all partners and council officers, using local and national Tenant Satisfaction Measure data to spark discussion and drive improvement.
This collaborative environment fosters creativity and allows for the development of new and effective strategies to address housing challenges. Whether it is exploring new models of affordable housing, implementing technology to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour, or developing community-led initiatives, the compact provides a platform for innovation that can drive positive change.
Together our partners have taken a co-ordinated approach in engaging with central government, jointly highlighting the shared challenges facing both local authorities and registered providers. This unified approach not only strengthens the effectiveness of our advocacy efforts but also ensures that the voices of smaller partners are amplified and heard at the national level.
Of course, collaboration is not always easy. It would be wrong to suggest that this approach has been adopted without its fair share of challenges. Co-ordinating multiple organisations, with differing priorities is a challenge. That is why the compact has been set up so housing associations have a real seat at the table. It is governed by a leadership board, which has been co-chaired by Ruth Davison, who until recently was the chief executive of Islington and Shoreditch Housing Association, and myself, and is made up of senior employees from the council and registered providers.
The board sets the direction of the compact, ensuring that all voices are heard and that decisions reflect the needs of the whole community. This structure has helped build trust, improve service delivery, and ensure that the compact remains responsive and relevant.
“By working together, partners can achieve economies of scale, share expertise, and develop more comprehensive and effective strategies to meet the housing needs of our borough”
Looking ahead, as landlords face increasing pressures to deliver services with reduced budgets, the compact’s collaborative framework offers a sustainable solution. By working together, partners can achieve economies of scale, share expertise, and develop more comprehensive and effective strategies to meet the housing needs of our borough. This has recently been shown through joint working to develop new protocols for managing community safety and domestic abuse at a local level.
The Waltham Forest Housing Compact represents a forward-thinking approach to partnership working. It shows how collaboration can drive innovation, improve outcomes and build stronger communities, and is a model I strongly believe could work well for others
As we continue to navigate the complexities of the housing crisis, this approach offers a beacon of hope – and a practical path forward. Because together, we can truly make a difference by building a better future for everyone.
Ahsan Khan, deputy leader and cabinet member for housing and regeneration, Waltham Forest
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