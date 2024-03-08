Our female residents are experts – we should listen to them carefully

Research has shown that women tend to be less confident than men, even when their abilities are equal. Referred to as the confidence gap, this disparity begins early in life, as girls are often discouraged from taking risks and praised for being quiet.

This year the organisers are encouraging us to inspire inclusion. Creating opportunities for women to have their voices heard is essential – we all have a responsibility to make those around us feel welcomed and accepted. Yet all too often, women are made to doubt the power of their perspectives and the value they bring to the workplace.

Each year in March, the world celebrates International Women’s Day. This day marks a time when we as women reflect on how far we’ve come, and as a society we think about how we’re challenging the status quo and working towards change.

This affects all organisations, but particularly social landlords. Why? Because the issues of housing and gender inequality are connected – and always have been. From the birth of the social housing model to the present day, women have been instrumental in fighting for better housing rights.

Octavia Hill revolutionised the rental market, employing a team of women at the heart of her innovative operation at a time when they didn’t even have the right to vote. In the aftermath of the tragedy, Women for Grenfell called for justice and accountability from those responsible, and their campaigning paved the way for the Social Housing (Regulation) Act.

Whether it’s someone who is fleeing domestic abuse but has nowhere to stay, or a hard-working single mother who can’t feed her family and pay rent – women face the realities of the housing crisis every day.

“Social landlords need to listen to what their female residents are saying and act on this intelligence to keep them safe and happy, and to continuously improve services”

Not only do women make up the largest group of social renters, but they are also more likely to claim benefits, have lower incomes, and bear the brunt of unpaid labour at home. Disproportionately impacted by the cost of living crisis, it is often women who are making choices to skip meals, reduce energy use and cut down on spending.

Social landlords need to listen to what their female residents are saying and act on this intelligence to keep them safe and happy, and to continuously improve services.

As an involved resident with over 20 years’ experience in many different roles, I bring my expertise to L&Q’s boardroom. I use the word ‘expertise’ because that is exactly what it is. I bring a broad range of experiences that are different from others in the room and add something new and important to the conversation. People are interested in hearing what I have to say because I live with L&Q’s services every day and see what works and what doesn’t.