Our homes need to do more than just meet the Decent Homes Standard

We’ve also introduced a new approach to preventing and tackling damp and mould. Like others, we take the issue extremely seriously and have increased investment in recent years, including proactively dealing with issues to prevent damp and mould from happening in the first place.

Last year we carried out about 10,000 stock condition surveys, almost double the year before, and we’re committed to surveying all our social rent homes every five years. As well as checking that homes meet the Decent Homes Standard, surveys include an HHSRS assessment to identify any Category 1 and Category 2 issues, so we can fix them as quickly as possible.

Surveys also help us plan our stock investment programmes. They include energy efficiency assessments, which support our drive to improve the sustainability of our homes and checks of key components, to ensure our customers remain safe in their homes.