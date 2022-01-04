Our identity must not be restricted to bricks and mortar

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The values-rich activity that characterises our sector is all too often not front and centre of wider debates about social housing. In 2022, that needs to change, writes Geeta Nanda
Our sector is currently dominated by a number of critical debates: the affordability of homes, sustainable housing and, most pressingly, the issue of building safety, which has left far too many leaseholders in an alarming state of limbo. These key issues are dominating column inches and air time. It is entirely right that they remain in the spotlight, as they will shape social housing for decades to come.
However, we must also recognise that the future of the people who matter most – our residents – will not be determined solely by how these debates evolve. Of course, we should remain fully focused on resolving them as best we can. Yet, there is so much other work being undertaken across the social housing sector on a daily basis which has a direct positive impact on our residents. These important efforts enrich and enhance so many lives. They are at the heart of our collective purpose. They must not be overlooked.
Quite simply, the homes that we build and manage are much more than physical structures. They do not exist in isolation. We all know that a safe, secure and comfortable home plays a crucial role in determining quality of life. Yet it is not the only factor. The health, financial stability and social opportunities of individuals and families are just some of the other components critical to living life well. As organisations and individuals who care passionately about the people we serve, we must not lose sight of these often life-changing areas.
For example, so much is done in our sector to provide the tailored care and support services so desperately needed by our most vulnerable residents. Meanwhile, at MTVH, my own organisation, through hundreds of conversations since April with residents requiring debt advice, we helped secure financial gains for them of more than £500,000 by the end of September.
In short, our collective work goes way beyond property. Rather, it gives individuals and families the chance to flourish.
Furthermore, our organisations often touch so many households that, inevitably, we are significant institutions within the communities we serve. We have the reach to bring people together, to connect neighbours to one another. It is a rare privilege. As such, we also have a responsibility to enrich these communities, to give them the opportunity to thrive and to turn them into crucibles of opportunity.
In other words, we are well placed to help give communities a better tomorrow.
For many housing associations and other social housing institutions, this type of broader, purpose-driven thinking characterises almost everything we do. New housing projects are planned with communal spaces and green areas at their heart. The upcoming Day of Hope is a wonderful example of this ethos of community impact at work. The Hope Collective incorporates a range of partners, including housing associations, all dedicated to giving young people in our communities a more hopeful future.
While this is the type of values-rich activity that characterises our sector, too often it is not front and centre. Now is the time to make it so, when the wider debate and perception of social housing revolves almost solely around the provision and quality of housing. While this remains core to our mission, our identity should not be restricted to bricks and mortar. We do so much more.
Fundamentally, we are all trying to improve lives, not just properties.
To this end, I am encouraged by the early noises coming from the new government department. The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities by its very name indicates that housing is viewed by those in Westminster as a key component of community building and the government’s levelling-up agenda. Hopefully such an outlook will help to place housing in a much-needed wider context in the court of public opinion.
The key issues which have permeated public debate, such as building safety, will continue to be the focus of the media and beyond. That is as it should be. Such issues are too important to be ignored. However, they must not be allowed to overshadow so much other work taking place.
If we want our sector to be acknowledged for its full value, then we must all shout louder about the work we do to boost communities and shape lives.
Geeta Nanda, chief executive, Metropolitan Thames Valley and chair, G15
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