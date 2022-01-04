Our identity must not be restricted to bricks and mortar

However, we must also recognise that the future of the people who matter most – our residents – will not be determined solely by how these debates evolve. Of course, we should remain fully focused on resolving them as best we can. Yet, there is so much other work being undertaken across the social housing sector on a daily basis which has a direct positive impact on our residents. These important efforts enrich and enhance so many lives. They are at the heart of our collective purpose. They must not be overlooked.

Our sector is currently dominated by a number of critical debates: the affordability of homes, sustainable housing and, most pressingly, the issue of building safety, which has left far too many leaseholders in an alarming state of limbo. These key issues are dominating column inches and air time. It is entirely right that they remain in the spotlight, as they will shape social housing for decades to come.

Quite simply, the homes that we build and manage are much more than physical structures. They do not exist in isolation. We all know that a safe, secure and comfortable home plays a crucial role in determining quality of life. Yet it is not the only factor. The health, financial stability and social opportunities of individuals and families are just some of the other components critical to living life well. As organisations and individuals who care passionately about the people we serve, we must not lose sight of these often life-changing areas.

For example, so much is done in our sector to provide the tailored care and support services so desperately needed by our most vulnerable residents. Meanwhile, at MTVH, my own organisation, through hundreds of conversations since April with residents requiring debt advice, we helped secure financial gains for them of more than £500,000 by the end of September.

In short, our collective work goes way beyond property. Rather, it gives individuals and families the chance to flourish.

Furthermore, our organisations often touch so many households that, inevitably, we are significant institutions within the communities we serve. We have the reach to bring people together, to connect neighbours to one another. It is a rare privilege. As such, we also have a responsibility to enrich these communities, to give them the opportunity to thrive and to turn them into crucibles of opportunity.

In other words, we are well placed to help give communities a better tomorrow.